from Martin Scorsese to Quentin Tarantino

A guy gets into a taxi. He only has twenty dollars, and he lets the driver know so. The man is a young Griffin Dune in the 80’s. Long hair, life to do. And the movie in which he appears, ‘afterhours’ (1985), from Martin Scorsese. He opens the door, sits back in the seat, the car begins to swerve around the city and an unbalanced Sevillana from Silver Handyman sounds like a background during this kind of chase. Flamenco, in addition to being the protagonist of national cinema along with copla for many decades, has been used as a narrative resource on the contemporary big screen on multiple occasions.

Many times I sat down to savor feature films of the first references of international cinema and I was surprised to hear national artists. Little-known voices, like Antonio’s shoelacesson of Manuel Agujetas, who slips into the soleá ‘buddy boy’ (1999). And highly popular voices, like that of Shrimp of the Island, which moans live through bulerías in the French ‘The victims’ (1996), by Patrick Grandperret. Woody Allen walked his audience through Gaudí’s Barcelona through the footsteps of Javier Bardem, Penélope Cruz and Rebecca Hall with the music of Paco de Lucia. The rumba that accompanies ‘Vicky Cristina Barcelona’ (2008), you already know, is the one that the man from Algeciras composed as a filler for the album ‘Fuente y caudal’ and ended up becoming the anthem of his discography: ‘Entre dos aguas’ , as many as loves in this difficult triangle.

I have traveled to North Africa with Bertolucci in ‘The Sheltering Sky’ (1990). And there, in the wake of a John Malkovich who searches the Sahara for his center, who definitively found Andalusian music with jondo, cries out «My friend, no» with a tangerine orchestra. It’s Juan Pena The Lebrijano. The adaptation of the novel by Paul Bowles, by the way, received a Golden Globe for Best Original Score. Here the cante locates the place of the scene. Other times, however, it creates a climate of strangeness: this is the case of ‘magic girl’ (2014), where ‘The Fire Girl’ of Manolo Snail it becomes dark, containing a violence always on the verge of being unleashed.

The Andalusian countryside Manolo Sanlucar in ‘Nacencia’ it became Frenchified by serving as a mattress in ‘Mistral Avis’ (2014). The ‘Gypsy Violin’ Joselito you can hear it on ‘Mamma Rome’ (1962), from Pasolini, and the joys of Girl of the Combs in ‘The vast of night’ (2019), by Andrew Patterson. Carmen Amaya and Imperio Argentina triumphed in the first half of the 20th century. Carlos Saura, in the second, created an entire aesthetic that is still used today on stage for dance and guitar playing. But the thing is that flamenco became iconic material in a different way with the advance of time: adding nuances to the plot line of plots with a universal character. Away, only in appearance, from the true essence. Some clueless person will continue to think that Penelope Cruz performs the tango ‘Volver’, by Gardel, in Almodóvar’s film through bulerías, and not Star Morente. The one who in ‘Kika’ (1993) sings ‘We broke our love’ is Fernanda de Utrera. And it is that the artistic manifestation mutates by telling us the same thing in a new context.

Tarantino, for ‘Kill Bill Volume 2’ (2004), chose to surprise the world with an eclectic array of sounds. Her homage to martial arts, Kurosawa, Fukasaku and the spaghetti western came covered in all kinds of highly original pieces. Between them, ‘Tu mirá’, from the second album by Lole and Manuel, ‘Passage of the water’. Uma Thurman drives the convertible that she will later stamp and that will generate a wide range of theories and tensions, since the director withheld certain information about the route and the actress suffered an accident that caused damage to her neck. In that vehicle, the voice Lole Montoya points to the sky to occupy the space. And it was Lole, perhaps, the one who was most shocked after the viewing: «Nobody told us anything. Suddenly we saw each other on television.

The only Spanish musical production that has entered the filmography of the director of ‘Pulp fiction’ is this one. Cante hasn’t found its way into contemporary cinema, but rather is a small part of it. Hollywood, France, Africa, Rome, dramas, prostitutes, science fiction, psychological thrillers… The roots took wings and landed after endless flights. They did it, as I say, to tell stories. Cante tells from other prisms. It communicates, and many, Pasolini, Almodóvar, García Pelayo…, have been able to see it.