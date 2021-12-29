From Matrix to Pinocchio the unmissable films of 2022 at the cinema – Cinema

Never as this year have the ‘unmissable’ films 2022 been in the name of nostalgia, of the world as it was before. This is how sequels and historical films multiply and no one talks about the present. Thus we start, perhaps not surprisingly, already on January 1st with MATRIX RESURRECTIONS, a minor and self-deprecating sequel to the saga with Keanu Reeves, this time signed only by Lana Wachowski (Lilly is missing). This widespread nostalgia ‘in the rain’ in 2022 sees the return of classics such as MACBETH, CYRANO and JURASSICK WORLD to name just a few.

On January 5th, THE KING’S MAN – THE ORIGINS is released: action, adventure, English aplomb and good feelings, all mixed together for a stainless franchise. A war story based on the comic book ‘The Secret Service’ by Mark Millar and Dave Gibbons with subject and direction by Matthew Vaughn who also wrote the screenplay with Karl Gajudusek and starring Gemma Arterton, Matthew Goode, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Ralph Fiennes and Tom Hollander.

In February it is then the turn of MURDER ON THE NILE with Kenneth Branagh who after ‘Murder on the Orient Express’ returns, as well as directing, for the second time in the guise of Hercule Poirot, the Belgian detective invented by Agatha Christie.

It is then the turn of an unreleased MACBETH that looks at Fritz Lang, but is shot in a Spartan black and white and in 1.19: 1 format by Joel Coen, for the first time directing without his brother Ethan. In the cast of this film that shows, if it were still needed, how much culture there is in the bitter irony of the Coens: Brendan Gleeson, the wife of the director Frances McDormand, and Denzel Washington in the role of the tormented Macbeth.

LICORICE PIZZA (a way of saying 33 rpm) by visionary Paul Thomas Anderson and with a megacast composed of Bradley Cooper, Ben Stiller, Sean Penn, Skyler Gisondo and Maya Rudolph takes us to 1973, in the San Fernando Valley. Here a fifteen-year-old actor (character inspired by Gary Goetzman) meets a twenty-five-year-old photographer and it’s love.

On February 17 finally arrives, after several unsuccessful attempts, UNCHARTED starring Tom Holland (in the role of the adventurer Nathan Drake), Mark Wahlberg and Antonio Banderas. This is the adaptation of the video game series of the same name, to which it serves as a prequel.

Again for the revisited classic series, in March comes a singular CYRANO, a musical signed by Joe Wright and set in Sicily starring an actor not with a big nose, but this time of short stature like Peter Dinklage. Roxanne is played by Haley Bennett (Girl on the Train).

DOWNTON ABBEY II – A NEW ERA by Simon Curtis, sequel to the blockbuster film of 2019. At the center of the new chapter is a mansion inherited in France by Violet, the character played by Maggie Smith, who reveals she had another man before of Robert’s father. Naturally, the large television cast returns, with Imelda Staunton, Michelle Dockery, Jim Carter and all the others, in addition to Dominic West and Hugh Dancy.

THE NORTHMAN by Robert Eggers, co-author of the screenplay with Icelandic poet Sjón, is set in 10th-century Iceland. The theatrical film in April stars Alexander Skarsgård in the role of Amleth who intends to avenge his murdered father. In the cast Anya Taylor-Joy, Bill Skarsgård, Nicole Kidman and Ethan Hawke.

THIRTEEN LIVES by Ron Howard, in the hall in May, tells a true story: the story of a youth football team that in 2018 was trapped for several days in the Thai caves of Tham Luang. In the cast Colin Farrell, Viggo Mortensen, Joel Edgerton, Tom Bateman and Lewis Fitz-Gerald.

Tom Cruise will also fly back in May in Joseph Kosinski’s TOP GUN – MAVERICK. Sequel to the original with Cruise, 35 years later, now a flying school instructor who instructs new ‘top guns’ including Bradley, the son of his great friend Goose, who wants to become a pilot like his father.

On June 9 comes JURASSIC WORLD – THE DOMAIN by Colin Trevorrow, third chapter of the saga where the creation of dinosaurs is now a widespread practice all over the world. In the cast, old glories of the 1993 film and the protagonists of the last chapters including Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas-Howard and Omar Sy.

In July comes NOPE, the new horror by Jordan Peele of which almost nothing is known except that the photograph is by Hoyte van Hoytema and that the cast includes Steven Yeun, Barbie Ferreira and Daniel Kaluuya.

Todd Field’s TAR with Cate Blanchett, Noémie Merlant, Mark Strong, Sydney Lemmon and Julian Glover, recounts a critical moment in the career of Lydia Tár, American conductor and student of Leonard Bernstein.

For MISSION: IMPOSSIBLE 7 by Christopher McQuarrie and starring, needless to say, Tom Cruise, top secret plot.

Among the most anticipated films of 2022 there is certainly PINOCCHIO by Guillermo del Toro. Stop motion musical inspired by the tale of Carlo Collodi, follows the extraordinary adventures of this puppet, an innocent soul, who embarks on an extraordinary journey that will lead him to a deep understanding of his father and the real world.

What about KILLERS OF THE FLOWER MOON film by Martin Scorsese with Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert De Niro, Jesse Plemons, Lily Gladstone, Tantoo Cardinal, based on the book by David Grann on a series of murders of Native Americans who, in the 1920s, were the focus of a major FBI investigation.

Also scheduled for the end of 2022, Wes Anderson’s ASTEROID CITY with Scarlett Johansson, Margot Robbie, Tom Hanks, Jeffrey Wright and Adrien Brody, a love story set in Madrid, and AMSTERDAM by David O. Russel with Margot Robbie, Christian Bale, Michael B. Jordan, Anya Taylor-Joy, Timothy Olyphant. Written by Russell himself, the plot seems to start from the unusual alliance between a doctor and a lawyer. (HANDLE).