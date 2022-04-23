from May 1st the new rules – Corriere.it

from Monica Guerzoni, Fiorenza Sarzanini

The mask will remain necessary in some public places, such as means of transport, cinemas, theaters. The government will establish with an ad hoc decree where it will still be necessary to wear it

The control room is set for next week, but some rules have already been decided: From May 1st it will no longer be mandatory to show the green pass and keep the masks indoors. There are for some exceptions: green certification will be used to enter health facilities. On the masks, the government will have to establish the places where they will have to be worn for a few more weeks. And then I will approve the decree in the council of ministers.

Green pass From 1 May the green certification remains to demonstrate vaccination or recovery but it will not be necessary to enter workplaces and public places. The only exception is the health professions and workers in hospitals and RSAs for whom the suspension from work remains for those who do not get vaccinated, until December 31st. According to the new rules, the elimination of the green pass concerns:

– access to the workplace

– bars and restaurants also indoors

– canteens and continuous catering

– spectator access to indoor shows (cinemas, theaters)

– sport events

– University students

– spas

– indoor sports activities and changing rooms

– conferences and congresses

– training courses

– indoor cultural, social and recreational centers

– public competitions

– gaming rooms, betting rooms, bingo halls and casinos

– face-to-face visual interviews with inmates in prisons

– indoor parties and discos

– means of transport.

Masks Immediately after the bridge on April 25th Prime Minister Mario Draghi I will convene the control room and then the Council of Ministers to enact the new decree that will indicate the places where to leave the obligatory mask. Here are all the places where they will remain for a few more weeks.

Transport On public transport such as buses, subways and trams FFP2 will remain and the same orientation could prevail for planes, trains and ships.

Cinemas and theaters Culture Minister Dario Franceschini is convinced that people who go to the cinema or the theater feel safer if all the spectators near them keep their masks and push to remain cautious throughout the spring. On the other hand, the still high number of infections and the positivity rate also obliges the government to keep the utmost attention. It remains to be assessed whether for cinemas theaters concert halls and discos the surgical template will suffice or FFP2 will still be required.

Restaurants and bars In the catering sector, the choice of respecting the foreseen timetable should prevail e remove the obligation to wear a mask indoors already from 1 May, also to encourage tourism and the economic recovery of the sector. Stadiums and sports halls In the stadiums away the mask since you are outdoors, the orientation of the government instead of keep it in sports halls.

Workplaces The final choice has not yet been made but the government oriented a do not remove until June

the obligation to wear masks indoors in workplaces and public offices where contact with citizens is most intense and where it is not possible to maintain the distance between people. The prevailing idea that surgery should be enough. For private workplaces, the decision, from May 1st onwards, will be up to companies.