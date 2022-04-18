From Mazatlan to Coachella: Banda MS turns on the heat in Indio, California

The image was unconventional: the MS Band chanted in Indio, California: “Mom, the lock, turn on the lock,” and dozens of people, some foreigners, put out their best moves.

Read also: They point to the Coachella festival as racist for not broadcasting the Grupo Firme concert

Yesterday, Sunday, was a round afternoon for the Sinaloa group, which conquered hearts in 40 minutes with themes of love, spite and dance.

“What we have achieved we know is all thanks to you,” was heard on stage at the Coachella Festival.

Sheathed in bright gray coats, the musicians greeted the attendees and began with a song dedicated to all the countrywomen who make their lives in the United States, “La casita”: “How I miss seeing rain and that seasoning of my old lady, I want to go back, but it’s not time yet.

“And from Mazatlán, Sinaloa, to Indio California”, they shouted, excited to be at this important music festival for the first time. They followed with “For me do not stop” and “Eyes closed.”

“The MS Band for the first time at the Coachella festival, this one goes to all those who believe in love at first sight,” they said to sing their hit “Tell me about you.”

They continued with “The color of your eyes” and “Beautiful experience”, followed by “You are going to miss me”, to change the mood singing “El mechón” and return to nostalgia with “Don’t ask me for forgiveness”.

After “I didn’t choose to meet you” they did the band version of “The next episode”, to make way for one of their recent hits, “What a curse”, and as it happened at Vive Latino, in Mexico City, those present thrilled with the cry of: “Snoop Dogg!” but instead of the rapper a botarga appeared.

The group ended the evening to applause with “La Sinvergüenza”. “Thank you for this afternoon that you have given us, they are small but very significant moments,” they said.

Quite an experience to be in @coachella and grateful to our friends from @Youtube music because they always accompany us in the coolest moments! pic.twitter.com/MVAKOR5BqD — MS BAND (@BANDA_MS) April 18, 2022