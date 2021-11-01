From Mediaworld it is already Black Friday! The first offers with discounts online and in stores are launched

Mediaworld anticipates Black Friday and from Monday 1st November starts “a month of offers too far“, the new flyer presents a series of discounts valid online and in store until 10 November just as a preview of the Black Friday offers.

Among the Mediaworld Black Friday offers we also find some promotions related to the world of gaming such as Nintendo Switch Model 2019 with Animal Crossing New Horizons at 339.99 euros, Ring Fit Adventure at 69.99 euros and Nintendo games for Switch for 49.99 euros each including Super Mario Galaxy, Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury, Mario Golf Supr Rush and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe.

Also available is the FIFA 22 package for PS5 with DualSense Controller at 99.99 euros with joypad in white or black color (Midnight Black). Discounts also on PC Gaming, monitors, gaming chairs, mice and keyboards and many other accessories, find the complete list on the Mediaworld website in the offers section.

The promotions indicated are valid in store and online until November 10, after this date the flyer will be updated with further discounts pending the Black Friday Mediaworld offers that will officially start on November 22 and they will continue until November 29th, the day of Cyber ​​Monday that marks the end of Black Friday 2021.