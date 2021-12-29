from MediaWorld the RTX Day returns with ASUS, MSI and PNY video cards! Here are all the details

If you are looking frantically for a video card, the one offered by MediaWorld with the new RTX Day could be your chance! Indeed the chain of shopping centers will make a special restock only in some points of sale where it will be possible to buy the NVIDIA RTX Series 30 not at crazy prices!

Unlike the October event, a different procedure will be adopted to avoid long queues and gatherings outside the shopping centers that will join the initiative. In this way, the presence of crowds in the stores will be limited to a minimum, also avoiding possible contagions from Covid.

For this reason, in a few days there will be the possibility of make a reservation online for NVIDIA RTX Series 30 video cards, which can then be collected at the store on the day and time established.

Here’s how MediaWorld’s new RTX Day will work.

First, there will be six points of sale where you can buy NVIDIA RTX Series 30 video cards:

Bari – Casamassima Via Noicattaro

Caserta – Marcianise Location Aurno

Florence – Campi Bisenzio Via S. Quirico

Milan – Viale Certosa

Padua – Via Venezia

Turin – Corso Giulio Cesare

When click day is launched, you will be able to book your video card online and then know the day and time for collection. You can choose from a wide range of ASUS, MSI and PNY branded products, which include virtually the entire NVIDIA RTX Series 30 range. To be precise: RTX 3090, RTX 3080 Ti, RTX 3080, RTX 3070 Ti, RTX 3070, RTX 3060 Ti and RTX 3060.

For the new RTX Day, MediaWorld has opened a special web page that you can consult at this address. Just keep an eye on it to know when the possibility to make reservations will be open. Also as soon as we are informed of the drop

