from medicine to civilism

Dr. José María Vargas is one of the most important Venezuelans of the 19th century, whose life spans various stages in the nation’s history.

In the first place, it must be said that recently there was a doubt about the exact date of his birth (March 10, 1786) since his birth certificate was destroyed according to another document from the year 1861 written by Juan José Rodríguez ( disciple of Vargas), in which he refers to his condition and also states that Vargas was born on March 2.

However, thanks to the magnificent biographical work on Vargas carried out by Laureano Vallenilla (Venezuelan doctor and politician who was rector of the UCV and president in charge of Venezuela in 1878), we were able to review the transcription of the original act, which confirms that the March 10, 1786.

I know María Vargas had the opportunity to have access to the best education in her time, since she entered the Tridentine Seminary of Caracas and between 1798 and 1808 obtained the titles of Bachelor of Philosophy, Master of Arts and doctor. Upon concluding his medical studies, he traveled to the province of Nueva Andalucía and in the city of Cumaná he practiced his profession for a short time, since during the beginning of the War of Independence he was taken prisoner and sent to La Guaira, and in the year 1813 with the triumphal entry of Bolívar to Caracas is released.

After his liberation, he left for Europe and remained there until the year 1825; He perfects his medical studies in Edinburgh, London and Paris and graduates from the London College of Surgeons, Oculist Surgeon at the Institution of Eye Diseases and also concludes studies in Dental Surgery.

His internship at the University of Edinburgh gave him the opportunity to have access to the most modern medical knowledge of the time, since that institution was not only one of the best in Europe, but also one of the most modern in advances in medical science. medicine.

In the year 1825 he returned to Venezuela where he found that there is a movement that I call “Society for the debate of ideas”; in which not only was the political course that the country was taking discussed, but also a questioning of the extremism of the Catholic religion and that there should be tolerance of the different cults.

At that moment circulating in Caracas a pamphlet known as The Serpent of Moses by Francisco Margallo, which was practically a kind of literary inquisition against tolerance and freedom of worship. Vargas, reading this, decided to write an article in which, in a very respectful way and with arguments from the same Catholic doctrine, he refutes what Margallo said. And we couldn’t expect less since we must remember that he was educated in a seminary. With this article, Vargas becomes very popular and is placed in the crosshairs of that “Society for the debate of ideas.”

But our character continues to advance within civil society and begins to fight for a restructuring of the University of Caracas, being elected Elector of the same on January 20, 1827 and makes a magnificent management paying all pending debts and making academic modifications such as For example, a medical degree takes 4 to 6 years and includes important subjects.

His friendship with Bolívar led him to be chosen as a deputy to the so-called Admirable Congress in 1829, which he was unable to attend due to illness, and he also participated as a deputy in the Valencia Congress of 1830, where he was part of its board together with Francisco Javier Yánez, Miguel Peña and General Carlos Soublette. In that congress he made a strong defense of Bolívar and the non-separation of Venezuela from the Republic of Colombia.

Once the Republic of Venezuela was created in 1830 and the presidential period of General José Antonio Páez concluded, that society for the debate of ideas promoted the candidacy of Vargas for the Presidency, which had to submit to four elections in Congress to obtain the legal percentage required for it.

When Vargas is the winner, those who supported this candidacy go to his house to inform him and he rejects such a nomination, but after multiple exchanges of ideas he decides to accept.

Unfortunately, his internship for the presidency was very short since, in the first place, he resigned after 21 days due to a discrepancy with Congress and it was rejected. Then, the Reform Revolution breaks out, removing him from power and sending him into exile, forcing General Páez to take up arms again to reestablish constitutional order, defeating the rebels and returning Vargas to the presidency. And, finally, Vargas resigned again due to disagreements with Páez regarding the fate of the conspirators.

Vargas returned to civilian life and continued to be a highly respected man to the point that he was in charge of the General Directorate of Public Instruction from 1839 to 1852, during which time he was commissioned to go to Colombia in 1842 to direct the repatriation process of the remains of the Liberator Simón Bolívar on which we must remember that Vargas was one of the executors of the will of the Father of the Nation.

In 1852 he traveled to Philadelphia and then moved to New York where he became ill and died in 1854 at the age of 68. His remains were repatriated in 1877 and he was buried with honors in the National Pantheon.

Dr. José María Vargas is without a doubt a universal Venezuelan worthy of our greatest respect and admiration about whom we can conclude the following:

1. He was one of the most advanced Venezuelan doctors in his time due to his magnificent professional training.

2. In addition to his profession, he was interested in participating in public life and the work of society.

3. Like few in his time, he understood that education is a fundamental piece in the development of nations.

4. He was never a person attached to power.

5. With his departure from the presidency, the civilian project of Venezuela concluded.

Independent journalism needs the support of its readers to continue and ensure that the uncomfortable news they don’t want you to read remains within your reach. Today, with your support, we will continue to work hard for censorship-free journalism!