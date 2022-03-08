From Medicine to Health Professions: here are the dates of the tests for the limited attendance degree courses

The MUR (Ministry of University and Research) has announced the dates of the admission tests to bachelor’s, master’s and single-cycle master’s degree programs with scheduled access at national level for the academic year 2022-23.

Below are the dates concerning the courses activated for the academic year. 2022-23 at the University of Parma:

Medicine and Surgery and Dentistry and Dental Prosthetics in Italian – Tuesday 6 September 2022

Veterinary Medicine – Thursday 8 September 2022

Medicine and Surgery in English (Medicine and Surgery) – Tuesday 13 September 2022

Health care professions (Physiotherapy, Nursing, Speech therapy, Orthoptics and ophthalmological assistance, Obstetrics Audioprosthetic techniques, Biomedical laboratory techniques, Medical radiology techniques, imaging and radiotherapy, Prevention techniques in the environment and in the workplace; for the inter-university course “Health assistant “The test will be at the University of Modena and Reggio, administrative seat of the course) – Thursday 15 September 2022

Architecture Regeneration Sustainability – by Friday 23 September 2022 (the date is defined by each University in its call for applications)

Nursing and Midwifery Sciences (Master’s Degree in Health Professions) – Wednesday 28 September 2022.

With subsequent decrees the number of places available, the procedures and contents of the admission tests will be defined by the MUR; this information will be published by the University of Parma on the University website www.unipr.it