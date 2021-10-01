From Megan Fox to Belen, because we parted right in the year of Covid

Last year, of this period, Belén Rodriguez featured in another gallery. A rare, happier one, where couples who broke out seemed to have been given a second chance. Belén Rodriguez, together with Stefano De Martino, seemed the exception to the rule of heated soups. But the illusion of a rediscovered idyll soon faded away. The showgirl, in the summer of the year now running out, announced the separation from her ex-husband, who – at first – was accused of a betrayal then denied.

Why De Martino and Rodriguez have come to an end, whether for a bizarre love triangle or for an incompatibility that no good will could have healed, has not been clarified. But the two, in the year of the pandemic, joined one well-fed group of VIPs, so the quarantine did not bring new children, but separations.

Like Belén Rodriguez and Stefano De Martino, too Megan Fox And Brian Austin Green they announced their willingness to divorce. In the case of the American couple, the presence of another man, Machine Gun Kelly, played a decisive role in the decision underlying the separation. The same, which they arrived at Anna Tatangelo And Gigi D’Alessio, William Scilla And Luigi Di Lella, Lily-Rose Depp And Timothée Chalamet, the youngest of the broken couples that you can find in the gallery above.

