From Megan Fox to Dua Lipa: what is the new pink fashion that is all the rage among celebrities

Since the first photos of a shocking margot robbie in the film recordings BarbieDirected by Greta Gerwig not only raised our anticipation for its release, but also we let ourselves be carried away by a new trend in fashion, inspired by this film.

We talk about Barbiecore style. That we do not doubt that it will begin to be increasingly relevant before the new movie about the life of barbie, finally arrive in theaters. “In the shortest sense, it’s about a safe and daring aesthetic that is inspired by these dolls and women’s fashion trends late 90’s and early 2000″, reads an article about this trend in the magazine Elle.

The hashtags It already has more than seven million views on TikTok Y searches and interest in Barbie has skyrocketed on Google Trends. The celebrities and influencer, aware of this, they did not hesitate to wear their best pink clothes in public appearances and Instagram photos. “Basically it’s dress up like a real life barbie and among the features are the ‘pink Barbie’ First of all, animal print, shiny accessories, gold or transparent accessories and heavy makeup in shades of pink”, adds the world lifestyle magazine of French origin.

However, this fashionable movement has been building since before we can see robby take on the role of the doll. It was Tyra banks who first adopted the custom aesthetic of Barbie as Eve in the movie Lifesize (2000), and Reese witherspoon What Elle Woods in Legally Blonde (2001) was also a Barbie girl in the world of law.

Over the decades we have seen different celebrities adopt the pink style and aesthetic. Starting with the fact that many personalities have had their own toy Barbie, for example Marilyn Monroe, Cher, Audrey Hepburn, Beyonce, Jennifer Lopez, Kate Middleton, Nicki Minaj and many more. Another example are the outfits worn by celebrities like Paris Hilton in 2015 imitating Barbie in Ibiza. And the bright colored suit millennial pink what did you use Gigi Hadid in 2017.

Now characters like Megan Fox and Machine Guin Kelly are starting to dress up like Barbie and Ken. And it is about to reach the street style (Getty IMages)

Until the look of Kacey Musgraves at the 2019 Met Gala which was almost a replica of the doll. The outfits it was a hot pink biker suit designed by Moschino -a very Barbiecore brand-, with a handbag with a hair dryer, sunglasses, diamond chandelier teardrop earrings and shiny silver shoes. Secondly, Peter Davidson had its own moment Ken in the cap of Paper Magazine in 2019.

Barbie is, without a doubt, the undisputed muse of 2022. Thanks to valentine we passed from outfits totally black to bright pink. This since we saw the all hot pink show she created Pierpaolo Piccioli for valentine, we learned that pink was officially “on the courts” again. The designer made the Fall-Winter 2022 collection completely “Valentino pink”, as he developed a new shade of pink with Pantone. Since then celebrities like Dua Lipa, Zendaya, Anne Hathaway and Sebastian Stan they’re wearing pink Valentino pieces and color is officially on the map.

later we saw the looks of Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling in Gerwig’s film and the Barbiecore-esque excitement finally materialized. Now characters like Megan Fox and Machine Guin Kelly are starting to dress up like Barbie and Ken. At the premiere of the new documentary on the musician, Life In Pink, The couple looked like real-life Barbie and Ken, with matching pink locks.

Another big celebrity who seems to have been inspired by Barbie this summer is Kim Kardashian, who swapped out her already iconic black Balenciaga goth lycra for some roses earlier this month (Instagram)

Another big celebrity who seems to have been inspired by Barbie this summer is kim kardashian, who traded in her already iconic black Balenciaga goth lycra for some roses earlier this month . kim she even took this pink moment to the max when she was shown on a bed covered in pink pillows and sheets. Even her bedside table and additional bag were pink, proving that there is no problem in going from the most sober black to pink barbie

“The main precept to adopt the Barbiecore trend? More is more. Plays the iconic song from Aqua, ‘Barbie Girl’, and you will be ready. If you don’t dare to wear a total look in pink, you can always take small steps. These can be reflected in your daily wardrobe in the form of linen shirtor through a pair of fashion heels or with a bag that dazzles and captures all eyes”, he says Vogue.

