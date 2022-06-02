From Megan Fox to Milo Ventimiglia, ten celebrities who were extras before they were known

They are successful, they have money and great recognition worldwide. However, before becoming known, they had to fight for a place in the middle. And while they waited for that big break or role that would change their lives, Many celebrities began their careers as extras.. Is that, who would not do anything to appear at least a few seconds in a movie? From George Clooney to Lady Gaga, we show you the celebrities who debuted in Hollywood with bowling or insignificant roles.

Matt Damon had several appearances as an extra before becoming famous in Hollywood John Phillips – Getty Images Europe

Although his career began with the film in search of destiny (1997) -a project he wrote with his friend Ben Affleck and which earned him an Oscar for Best Screenplay-, Matt Damon made his film debut at the age of 17 in A piece of heaven. And although he only had one line of text, the actor remembers that first step as a great experience, since he shared the screen with the talented Julia Roberts.. The following year, the interpreter returned to repeat the extra experience with his great childhood friend in the film the field of dreams (1989). Damon and Affleck are the youngsters who watch the game of the Red Sox (baseball team from Boston) in Fenway Park.

Renée Zellweger participated in several teen movies before becoming one of the most coveted actresses in Hollywood AFP

Although it is hard to believe, the protagonist of The diaryof Bridget Jones Y Chicago He also started his career with some bowling. His first appearance was in 1993 in rebellious and confusedwhere she played the little girl Nesi White, although her name did not appear in the credits of the film. Later, Renée Zellweger had a mini role as “the beauty shop girl” in the horror comedy a dead very alive. However, her role was barely two lines long and the main scene ended up being cut.

Sylvester Stallone did a gig in Woody Allen’s Bananas Rolf Vennenbernd – DPA

Before becoming boxer Rocky Balboa, Sylvester Stallone was part of the movie bananaby Woody Allen. There, Stallone played a subway robber. However, a while ago, the actor, screenwriter and producer confessed everything he had to do to keep the bolo. “When Woody Allen saw me, he turned to his assistant director, whispered something to him, and walked away. The assistant looked at me and said, ‘He doesn’t think you’re intimidating enough. , recalled who immediately left the set in anger. However, it was his casting partner who convinced him to fight for that opportunity. That’s how he walked into a pharmacy, he bought Vaseline and he combed his hair back. To complete his mugger image, he dusted his face a bit and headed back to the station. “I saw Woody Allen in the distance and walked over to him. I patted him on the shoulder, he turned around, he jumped, and I said, ‘Am I intimidating you now?’” Stallone recalled victoriously.

Bruce Willis was an extra in The Verdict, the Paul Newman film. File, Archive

Although he embodied all kinds of roles, Bruce Willis He is also considered a great reference in action cinema. The actor – who recently announced his retirement from acting (due to a disease called Aphasia) – participated in more than 60 films, among which are Pulp Fiction, 12 Monkeys, The Fifth Element, Armageddon, Sixth Sense Y The mercenaries. However, his beginnings in the industry were also from the bottom. if you saw The verdict -Paul Newman’s 1982 film- surely you ran into him in one of the scenes that take place in the courtroom. Sitting in the third row of the dais and with a mane of hair that makes him unrecognizable, the actor is one of those who witnesses the moving speech in court. However, he is not the only one. Tobin Bell of The game of fearwas also an extra in this scene.

Charlize Theron told how her beginnings were as an extra in the cinema GROSBY GROUP

Before becoming hyper mega known for her brilliant and unrecognizable performance in Monster, Charlize Theron He had a brief appearance in a scene from Black Harvest III. “It was extra and I just had to run across a field and scream”, told time later and also remembered that he even had to take his own clothes. In fact, this participation was engraved in her mind by a particular event. The blonde confessed that for the occasion she wanted to wear new shoes, a decision that she fully regrets. “I got there and they just sprayed us with blood, which covered my new shoes. I was really upset about it, but not as much as when I went to see the movie and realized they had dubbed my scream. ‘My God, am I that bad?’ I wondered.

Brad Pitt had a gig in No Way Out, the movie starring Kevin Costner GROSBY GROUP

Long before becoming one of the biggest stars in Hollywood, Brad Pitt he had to search for a place in the middle. And while everyone remembers his first appearance as a petty thief in Thelma and Louisea few years earlier, more precisely in 1987, the leading man was an extra in No Exit, a film where his only task was to laugh behind Kevin Costner, the protagonist. That same year, he was also the boy who attends a party and breaks out in a fight. Corruption in Beverly Hillsalthough his name was not registered or in the credits.

Megan Fox made her debut at the age of 15 in a Michael Bay movie

If we go back to his beginnings in the industry, we have to go back to his 15 years or so. Is that Megan Fox was an extra in Badboys II, Michael Bay’s film, where she played a nightclub dancer. And although the lights do not allow to distinguish her well, she was the girl with the stars and stripes bikini dancing under the waterfall. Some time later, her audition (having to dance half-naked and sensually) and the treatment she received on the set was the subject of several criticisms, since the actress was only a teenager at the time. . “The first time I met Michael Bay I was 15 years old. Production took me to Mike and they said, ‘Michael, she’s 15, so you can’t sit her at the bar. She can’t have a drink in her hand.’ So his solution to the problem was to have me dance under a waterfall getting wet in a stars and stripes bikini, red cowboy hat, and high heels. That is a summary of how Bay’s mind works, ”the actress revealed somewhat annoyed transformers in an interview with Jimmy Kimmel.

George Clooney was a TV extra before making it big on the big screen GROSBY GROUP

George Clooney He is another of the actors who had to resort to extra work to pay his bills. It is not strange that this “hustler” who sold women’s shoes, door-to-door insurance and worked as a tobacco collector has participated in several productions going almost unnoticed. That was how, before getting the big break from him in the series ER (where played Dr. Doug Ross), the sexiest gray-haired man in Hollywood had a mini appearance on centennialthe series based on the homonymous novel by James A. Michener. He also said a couple of lines in Sisterswhere he played a detective and in roseanne. Today, this valued actor prefers to be behind the camera and defending humanitarian causes.

At 15, Lady Gaga participated in The Sopranos

The pop star also got off to a fairly low-key start. Despite her histrionics and eccentric personality, Lady Gaga almost went unnoticed in the TV drama The Sopranosin 2001. Barely 15 years old and with dark hair very different from the current one, the actress and singer played a teenager, a girl who sunbathed by a pool. “When I watch that scene I can see exactly what I did wrong. I didn’t know how to listen. I was supposed to laugh in that scene and I was like, ‘Oh! not that one, a real laugh,’” Gaga confessed to EW. Today -and after her acclaimed performance in A star Is Born– looks great with a role in Gucci’s house.

Milo Ventimiglia appeared in an episode of The Fresh Prince of Rap before he was famous AFP

Many knew him from his charismatic and unique character in This is Us. Nevertheless, Milo Ventimiglia has a long way to go in the middle. It is that, before being Jack Pearson, the actor rose to fame with his roles in Gilmore Girls Y Heroes. Now, nothing was easy for this little boy with the crooked mouth. Among his great bowling list is a chapter of The Prince of rap, in which he appears as a guest at a party. Although he only had one line, Ventimiglia remembers that participation as his first “real check-in in Hollywood.”