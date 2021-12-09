From Meryl Streep to Orhan Pamuk, the artists’ appeal against the Cuban regime

More than 300 internationally renowned artists, writers and intellectuals have signed a joint declaration by Pen International, Artists at Risk Connection of Pen America and Human Rights Watch in favor of Cuban artists arbitrarily arrested in the last year

“We, artists from all over the world, show solidarity with our Cuban colleagues. As a journalist and writer I believe in denunciation and opposition to governments, I believe that if an intellectual, a writer or an artist stands up against a government, he does an indispensable task. It is not surprising that some want to silence us when we are the voice of those who, in another way, would not be heard. They are afraid of the truth because, once revealed, it cannot be hidden or contained ”. With these words the Mexican Elena Poniatowska, winner of the Cervantes Prize in 2013, among many other accolades, explained her stance against the Cuban regime.

Poniatowska, along with 300 other internationally renowned artists, have appealed to the Cuban authorities to release all the artists arbitrarily arrested on the island during this year of protests.

From the American actress Meryl Streep to the Nobel Prize for Turkish Literature Orhan Pamuk, but also Mario Vargas Llosa, Isabel Allende, Paul Auster, Zadie Smith, JM Coetzee, Jules Feiffer, Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie And Bianca Jagger. They are all signatories to a joint statement on Cuba from PEN International, Artists at Risk Connection de PEN America and Human Rights Watch.

This appeal requests the Cuban government to respect freedom of expression, free artists who have been arbitrarily detained, dismiss abusive criminal charges and allow those forced into exile to return to Cuba.

In the declaration, the signatories ask the Cuban government to respect the fundamental role of art and artists in society, and to immediately end the repression against those who express political and social criticism.

At the end of November 2020, around 300 artists demonstrated in Havana to demand more respect for freedom of expression. This initiative was the start of a series of protests, the largest on the island since 1959.

Many of the participants, including the performers of the song that became a symbol of the protests, “Patria e Vita, were arrested and must respond to” unjust and unfounded accusations. […] others are subject to arbitrary criminal trials or have been forced to leave the country, ”the document reads. The Cuban authorities accuse the organizers of the protests of being agents trained and financed by the United States to provoke regime change in Cuba.

“Arresting artists or forcing them to exile themselves forever from their artistic creation – added the intellectuals -, of their words and ideas, is an abusive and inhuman act”.