From Messi to Mattarella to Blanco – Chronicle

In Italy in the 1950s, the greatest myths were related to sport, the cyclists Bartali and Coppi, but also footballers or singers. In the sixties the myth of the Beatles arrived from England, then Elvis Presley and Kennedy from the USA. Today the myths are musicians, sportsmen and TV personalities. And the yutubers, or influencers. According to our survey, the winners are Blanco and Messi, followed by CR7, Dybala, Federico Chiesa, the basketball player Micheal Jordan, Federica Pellegrini with Beatrice Collegari, Bebe Vio and the rider Jessica Springsteeen. With Blanco ii Maneskin, Ultimo, Irama, Caparezza, Arianna Grande, Lady Gaga, Madison Beer and Francesca Michielin, among the rappers XXXTentacion, Cardi B, Sferaebbasta, finally Orietta Berti, Massimo Ranieri and Chopin. Among the actors stand out Tom Holland, Leonardo Di Caprio and Emma Watson; among the youtubers Gabriele Spera, Kendal, Nikk3, Favij and Chiara Ferragni. And then, the inventor of pizza and Giovanni Rana. For dance Giulia Stabile, for culture Oscar Wilde, Alberto Angela, Margherita Hack. Finally Sergio Mattarella and Queen Elizabeth II. Among the curiosities: “my father”, “my uncle”, “you who read” and even one of our school friends, the legendary Niccolò Borselli !.







