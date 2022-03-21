From Messi’s tears to Xavi’s magic

In four months, with four reinforcements and without Messi, Xavi buried Ronald Koeman’s mediocre speech in the sense that FC Barcelona I didn’t give for more.

Everyone except the president Joan Laportait was clear to me that I didn’t give for more since the end of last season it was the Dutchman, who beyond the failures in sports (he only won the Copa del Rey, with great fortune and a superlative Messi), the team was absolutely lostwithout a game ideawithout philosophywithout soulwithout course…

With everything and that Laporta dared to ratify Koemanneglecting the unanimous cry which pointed to the return of Xavibecause the technician was the spearhead in the project of his rival in the elections for the presidency, Victor Font.

To date that serious error of the manager weightbecause it is clear that today Barça would be in full Fight by LaLiga, and his destiny in Champions and Copa del Rey could be another in case Xavi had started the campaign in charge of the club.

When the disaster could not be greater, Laporta had to give in and now yes, after firing Koeman, last November he finalized a complicated signing of Xavi, who in just 134 days has changed the face of Barcelona, ​​has returned the DNAand again it is a team of I respectwhich can play well or badly, win or lose, but under a seal recognizable and a Postal Code inalienable.

Barça celebrates at the Santiago Bernabéu. Getty Images

Barça’s resurrection has not been without pain, since with Xavi at the helm it failure in the Champions League by failing to get past the Group Stage for the first time in 20 years; it was out of the Cup in the Round of 16, and in the Spanish Super Cup it was eliminated by Real Madrid.

However, despite the weight of the stumblesthe symptoms of the ‘new barca‘ they were encouraging. The technician went from speech to action and the idea of ​​him began to permeate the campus.

By dint of trust, conviction and above all jobXavi has recovered players who dragged the name: Gerard Piqué, Jordi Alba, Marc-André Ter Stegen and Frenkie de Jong, to mention four who have been fundamental in the reconversion.

From day one he made it clear that the shapes are not negotiable and Barcelona is not betting on winning in any way, as was the case with Koeman, who immediately threw himself after scoring a goal defend the advantage.

And today, with the euphoria of the 0-4 win over Madrid at the Santiago Bernabéu, one could say lightness that Xavi was reinforced by Dani Alves, Adama Traoré, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Ferran Torres, and largely thanks to these signings came the upturn.

However, it is worth remembering that Koeman had Messi and Griezmann, practically the same squad, and did little or nothing, except to depend of the Argentine who in his bye-bye season —unknowingly— again monopolized the best records in terms of goals and assists, although he only managed to win the Copa del Rey, after another scandalous elimination from the Champions League, and losing LaLiga by inexplicable approaches of the coach.

There was no other way, it was Xavi or Xaviand with greater reason in the first year without Messi… Only one legend could make less painful—and noticeable—the absence of another legend.