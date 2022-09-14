From Mexico and in a bathing suit: the daughter of José Luis ‘el Puma’ Rodríguez, blew up the net

Jose Luis ‘El Puma’ Rodriguez He has three daughters in total: two from his first marriage with Lila Morillo and one from his current marriage with Carolina Pérez. The two eldest, Liliana and Lilibeth, are very active on the networks and are always willing to tell what they do through photos or videos.

For its part, Genesis Rodriguez He has almost the same amount of followers on Instagram (close to half a million) but uses the networks much less. This June 22, season 3 of Umbrella Academy premieres, the Netflix series that has the daughter of the Venezuelan singer as an interpreter.

In the last hours, Genesis published a couple of photographs next to the epigraph “Wave report: There are waves …”. The actress is currently in San José del Cabo, a tourist city on the southern tip of the Baja California peninsula, in Mexico. From there, she wore a two-piece swimsuit with a floral print.

Genesis Rodriguez in San Jose del Cabo, Mexico. Source: Instagram @genirodriguez

Genesis He also accompanied his look with a black cap. The Instagram post garnered thousands of likes and comments, although the actress preferred to hide the total number. “New wallpaper”, “Pretty!! I hope you are having a great trip” and “My wife cannot be more precious… …. take me with you!” were just some of the messages she received.

Genesis Rodriguez in San Jose del Cabo, Mexico. Source: Instagram @genirodriguez

the daughter of Cougar He also took the opportunity to visit a famous street in the city that is full of colored pieces of paper. “Happy Pride!” she wrote in the post taking advantage of the fact that this first of June begins the month of Pride LGBTTIQ +. From the 17th to the 19th of this month, events will be held in that city to celebrate.