From Mexico and in a bathing suit: the daughter of José Luis ‘el Puma’ Rodríguez, blew up the net

Jose Luis ‘El Puma’ Rodriguez He has three daughters in total: two from his first marriage with Lila Morillo and one from his current marriage with Carolina Pérez. The two eldest, Liliana and Lilibeth, are very active on the networks and are always willing to tell what they do through photos or videos.

For its part, Genesis Rodriguez He has almost the same amount of followers on Instagram (close to half a million) but uses the networks much less. This June 22, season 3 of Umbrella Academy premieres, the Netflix series that has the daughter of the Venezuelan singer as an interpreter.

