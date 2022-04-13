From Mexico, the wife of Marco Antonio Solís shook the network

Marco Antonio Solis Y Christy Solis They form a beautiful couple that has been married for 28 years and which is one of the most stable in the entire Mexican show. As a result of their love, they have two daughters: Marla and Alison. The latter has recently debuted as a singer, following in the footsteps of her father.

In one of the interviews that the young woman has given, she confessed: “Since I was a child and I still couldn’t understand her songs, they already made me cry. On stage it fills my soul so much that it is something that I would like to take with me to the future”, Alison acknowledged about the songs of Mark Antony.

Related news

“My number one thanks goes to the Latino public, for the great love they have for my dad, in my music they have seen a reflection of him and I think that is why they have accepted me in this way,” he expressed with his warm voice. , the youngest daughter of “The Buki”.

Source: Instagram @cristy_solis

A few hours ago, Christy Solis shared a photo session meters from the paradisiacal beaches of Punta Cana (Mexico) where she appears wearing a dress with bare shoulders and back, full of sequins in silver and green tones. In addition, she left her hair down and used a fan as an accessory to clear the heat.

Source: Instagram @cristy_solis

“Let everything be mutual. Neither more nor less” was the phrase used by the lace to accompany the pics. The publication exceeded 2500 likes and 130 comments. “Bella queen!!!”, “Welcome to my country. We admire them as a family and the great Marcos Antonio Solis our favorite artist The great dream of my mother Isidora Lorenzo is to meet him in person” were some of the messages from her fans.