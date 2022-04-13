Entertainment

From Mexico, the wife of Marco Antonio Solís shook the network

Photo of James James12 hours ago
0 35 1 minute read

Marco Antonio Solis Y Christy Solis They form a beautiful couple that has been married for 28 years and which is one of the most stable in the entire Mexican show. As a result of their love, they have two daughters: Marla and Alison. The latter has recently debuted as a singer, following in the footsteps of her father.

In one of the interviews that the young woman has given, she confessed: “Since I was a child and I still couldn’t understand her songs, they already made me cry. On stage it fills my soul so much that it is something that I would like to take with me to the future”, Alison acknowledged about the songs of Mark Antony.

Source link

Photo of James James12 hours ago
0 35 1 minute read

Related Articles

the surprising revelations of why the actor was “forced” to attack Chris Rock – Prensa Libre

3 mins ago

One Life: Bella Hadid | Raw.

7 mins ago

Woman strips off all clothing in concert by Ricardo Arjona

15 mins ago

How to choose the ideal bangs and radically change the look

17 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button