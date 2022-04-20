Entertainment

From Miami and in a bathing suit: Galilea López Morillo, granddaughter of José Luis ‘el Puma’ Rodríguez, blew up the net

Photo of James James9 hours ago
0 21 1 minute read

The family of Jose Luis ‘El Puma’ Rodriguez It’s not very close right now. Let us remember that the Venezuelan singer has always echoed the bad relationship he has with his two eldest daughters: Liliana and Lilibeth. Both were the result of his relationship with the singer: Lila Morillo.

Liliana Rodríguez had her daughter 26 years ago Galilea Lopez Morillo, who is the only granddaughter of the composer. The young woman has been called “the unwanted granddaughter” many times, although the musician has already explained that he has always been there when his daughter has needed him, but that they do not have a smooth relationship.

Source link

Photo of James James9 hours ago
0 21 1 minute read

Related Articles

Thor: love and thunder, Jane Foster: Natalie Portman replaces Chris Hemsworth in new Thor 4 poster | Marvel Studios, Mighty Thor | Cinema and series

7 mins ago

Emma Watson reveals her ‘favorite moment’ from ‘Harry Potter’

19 mins ago

Ranking Disney + in Spain: the favorite series this day

31 mins ago

big announcement in Spain on the future of Lionel Messi!

32 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button