From Miami and in a bathing suit: Galilea López Morillo, granddaughter of José Luis ‘el Puma’ Rodríguez, blew up the net

The family of Jose Luis ‘El Puma’ Rodriguez It’s not very close right now. Let us remember that the Venezuelan singer has always echoed the bad relationship he has with his two eldest daughters: Liliana and Lilibeth. Both were the result of his relationship with the singer: Lila Morillo.

Liliana Rodríguez had her daughter 26 years ago Galilea Lopez Morillo, who is the only granddaughter of the composer. The young woman has been called “the unwanted granddaughter” many times, although the musician has already explained that he has always been there when his daughter has needed him, but that they do not have a smooth relationship.

Galilee She is very active on social networks, where she already has more than 80,000 followers, who follow her day to day in Miami, where she currently lives. She constantly shares photos of her where she realizes that she is identical to her mother. In addition, she is shown daily in the gym working out.

Source: Instagram @galilealopezmorillo_

In the last hours, Galilee She shared three photos where she is seen wearing the same swimsuit as a few days ago: two pieces in purple and orange. On this occasion, she is leaning on a railing and looking straight ahead at a pool, smiling and happy.

Source: Instagram @galilealopezmorillo_

“You want to fly, you have to give up things that weigh you down. I am happy, I am free!” was the phrase used on Instagram by the granddaughter of Jose Luis ‘El Puma’ Rodriguez. The publication on the network of the little camera quickly reached thousands of likes and comments. “Ugggggggh a damn goddess” and “Ella Lila’s grandmother’s body..” were just some of the messages she received.