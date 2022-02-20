From Miami, Becky G took all eyes

James 4 hours ago Entertainment Leave a comment 77 Views

Rebecca Marie Gomez She is known artistically and worldwide as Becky G. The 24-year-old is an American singer, songwriter and actress. From Miami, she is enjoying her break and happy for her new success released days ago.

Instagram photo: @iambeckyg

Becky G She began to be recognized in 2011 when she began to interpret songs from YouTube and it was there that a producer offered her a contract. Although her beginnings in the artistic world were with American music, she collaborated with other artists which gave her a place in the Latin world. It was five years ago that she began to sing in Spanish, the mother tongue of her grandparents. Her first single in Spanish was “Alone”. But, one of the best known songs was done with Bad Bunny and it’s about “Greater”. Then came hits like “no pajamas” or “when i kissed you” with Paulo London.

Topics

Source link

About James

Check Also

Beginner in makeup? With these original (and easy) ideas, you will be the queen of the Carnival

The cinema has always been a constant inspiration to dress us… even in Carnival. With …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

© 2022 D1SoftballNews.com, All Rights Reserved