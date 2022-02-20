From Miami, Becky G took all eyes

Rebecca Marie Gomez She is known artistically and worldwide as Becky G. The 24-year-old is an American singer, songwriter and actress. From Miami, she is enjoying her break and happy for her new success released days ago.

Becky G She began to be recognized in 2011 when she began to interpret songs from YouTube and it was there that a producer offered her a contract. Although her beginnings in the artistic world were with American music, she collaborated with other artists which gave her a place in the Latin world. It was five years ago that she began to sing in Spanish, the mother tongue of her grandparents. Her first single in Spanish was “Alone”. But, one of the best known songs was done with Bad Bunny and it’s about “Greater”. Then came hits like “no pajamas” or “when i kissed you” with Paulo London.

Last February 10, Becky G in collaboration with Karol G, they launched “Mommy”, in homage to “Paquita la del barrio”. The two singers were in charge of denying the rumor that there was a relationship of enmity between them. For this song, the famous Mexican singer thanked the tribute paid by these artists. In less than 24 hours, the song surpassed 2 million views on YouTube and Spotify.

The singer of American origin uses his social networks a lot to tell all the details of his personal life. From her presentations in different parts of the world, to her private life where she has been in a relationship with the American soccer player Sebastian Lletget since 2016.

In the last post of Becky G, is seen enjoying a paradisiacal beach from Miami and took all eyes. The publication exceeded 700 thousand likes of her and accompanied her with a message of thanks for the great moment she is going through.