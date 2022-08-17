Business

“From Miami to London in 5 hours”: what is known about the supersonic planes ordered by American Airlines

Overture.

The Overture will be able to reach speeds of up to Mach 1.7.

They will be able to fly over the sea at a speed of Mach 1.7, twice what the fastest commercial aircraft can achieve today.

They are the Overture aircraft, a new generation of supersonic aircraft that they aspire to fill the void left in the air market by the departure of the mythical Concorde.

This Tuesday, the US airline American Airlines announced an agreement with Boom Supersonic, the manufacturer of the Overture, to acquire 20 of these planes, although with the option of acquiring an additional 40.

American Airlines assured that it hopes to have the largest supersonic commercial fleet in the world with which it hopes fly from Miami to London in less than five hours or from Los Angeles to Honolulu in just three hours.

