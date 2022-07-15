from Michael Jackson to Harry Styles to J-Hope from BTS

Is this the beginning of the end for BTS?

In June, the South Korean sensations released a career-spanning anthology, “Proof,” and announced they would be taking a break while working on solo projects. And on Friday, J-Hope became the first BTS member to release a solo album, “Jack in the Box.”

The 10-track LP – which, at 22 minutes, is less than some EPs – finds the 28-year-old artist, born Jeong Hoseok, rapping to darker and bolder beats than you might expect from the group of “Butter” boys. And just to prove he’s gone from bubblegum to badass, he even drops the F-bomb on the latest album “Arson,” the fiery video of which also arrived on Friday.

“I burned it all / And I wanted it all,” J-Hope raps over an eerie, almost sinister undercurrent.

Obviously, with the more punchy hip-hop of “Jack in the Box” — which finds J-Hope flipping between English and Korean — he wants to set his old BTS image on fire.

J-Hope is the first member of BTS to release a solo album with “Jack in the Box”. J Hope

But the track with perhaps the greatest potential for success, “= (Equals Sign),” takes J-Hope back into more pop territory, delivering a message of “coming together” with echoes of the Black Eyed Peas hit and from Justin Timberlake “Where Is the Love”. ?”

Although J-Hope will make history as the first South Korean artist to headline a major US festival when he rocks Lollapalooza on July 31, the jury is still out on whether he can pull a punch. Timberlake and become a solo superstar.

Here we look back at the successes (Harry Styles) and failures (Nick Carter) when the boy-banders went solo.

SHOTS

michael jackson

MJ set the pattern for going from boy band to solo idol when he left behind his brothers in the Jackson 5 and ascended the King of Pop throne with the consecutive blockbuster ‘Off the Wall’. ” from 1979, “from 1982” “Thriller” and “Bad” from 1987. did before.

Michael Jackson exploded into the solo stratosphere with his 1979 album “Off the Wall.” red ferns

Harry Styles

The former One Direction idol still sings the group’s biggest hit, “What Makes You Beautiful,” at his concerts. But after winning a Grammy for his first No. 1 single, “Watermelon Sugar” in 2020, and now topping the charts – for the ninth week and counting – with “As It Was”, he’s a solo phenom topping the charts. 15 (!) shows at Madison Square Garden starting August 20.

Harry Styles will headline 15 shows at Madison Square Garden beginning August 20. WireImage

Justin Timberlake

Although he was recently dragged for bringing daddy moves to the “Beat Ya Feet” dance, JT didn’t miss a beat when he said “Bye Bye Bye” to ‘N Sync and hello stud- solo dom with hits such as “Cry Me a River”, “Rock Your Body” and “SexyBack”. We even forgive him for 2018’s “Man of the Woods.”

Justin Timberlake never looked back after saying “Bye Bye Bye” to ‘N Sync. red ferns

Bobby Brown

When Brown was kicked out of New Edition, he wanted revenge on his former bandmates. And with “Don’t Be Cruel,” his 1988 hit solo album, he certainly showed them what he could do when exercising his own prerogative. And though he never came close to that same success again, only releasing two more solo albums, Brown remains the biggest star to come out of NE.

Bobby Brown was fueled by revenge in his solo career after being kicked out of New Edition. Jim Steinfeldt

Ricky Martin

The only true solo sensation to come out of Puerto Rican boy band Menudo, Martin helped lead the Latin-pop crossover movement with his 1999 hit “Livin’ La Vida Loca,” while also producing a string of Spanish-language hits over the years. . Now, however, Martin is embroiled in a row with his 21-year-old nephew, Dennis Yadiel Sanchez, who has accused him of domestic abuse – allegations the singer has denied.

Ricky Martin won a Grammy for his album “Vuelve” in 1999. AFP via Getty Images

MIXED

Nick Jonas

The youngest Jonas Brother made a sexy solo splash in 2014 with his hit “Jealous,” but since then his biggest hit is back with the JoBros on their 2019 #1 single “Sucker.” And he’s also made other moves to maintain relevance as an actor and coach on “The Voice.”

Nick Jonas gave the other JoBros a reason to be “jealous” with his 2014 solo hit. Alexander Tamargo

LACK

Nick Carter

Twenty-five years after releasing their debut album in the United States, the Backstreet Boys have failed to produce a single solo star. Carter seemed most likely to succeed without BSB with 2002’s “Now or Never,” but it turned out to be the first of three forgettable solo albums. Still, Backstreet is back — and going strong — on tour this summer, with their “DNA” hike at Jones Beach on Saturday.

Nick Carter wanted it solo, but couldn’t find success without the Backstreet Boys. NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via

Nick Lachey

Releasing his debut solo album, “SoulO,” at exactly the same time as his reality show with then-wife Jessica Simpson, “Newlyweds: Nick and Jessica,” which premiered on MTV in 2003, Lachey couldn’t have have a better time to get out of 98 degrees. But her solo career quickly took the path of their marriage.

Even his reality show “Newlyweds” with then-wife Jessica Simpson couldn’t help Nick Lachey find his solo calling. WireImage

Jordanian knight

As with Backstreet Boys, it’s surprising that no member of New Kids on the Block has managed to find a respectable measure of solo success. For many, Knight would have been the choice to take that step (by step) to solo stardom, but it had all been downhill since his self-titled debut in 1999. Still, he’s holding his own with NKOTB on the Mixtape Tour this summer.

At 52, Jordan Knight is still keeping the boy band alive with New Kids on the Block. WireImage

Angel Ashley Parker

Do you remember O-Town? We barely did either. Angel hailed from the group of guys formed on MTV’s “Making the Band” and reached No. 12 on the pop charts in 2006 with his first solo single “Let U Go”, produced by hitmakers Max Martin and Dr. Luke. Respectable, yes, but it was the one and only half-highlight of his solo recording career.