From Miki Nadal to Marilyn Monroe: celebrities who have an above-average IQ

According to the RAE, the I.Q is a number that expresses the relative intelligence of a person. The average is between 90 and 109 points, and from 120 it is when it begins to be considered that the IQ (Intellectual Quotient) is above the average.

Many of the great geniuses throughout history had a high IQ, much higher than the rest of the population, being considered individuals with high intellectual abilities.

Some of the best known examples are Albert Einstein Y Stephen Hawkingwith 160 points either Mark Zuckerberg, with 152 points. It is estimated that scientists of the stature of Isaac Newton and Marie Curie exceeded 180 points, and could even reach more than 200.

But there is show business personalities who have nothing to envy these geniuses, since they have a high IQ, typical of a gifted person. We tell you who they are:

Marilyn Monroe – 165 IQ

Unlike what many might think or the images projected by the actress Marilyn Monroehis IQ was even higher than that of the physical Albert Einstein.

Quentin Tarantino – 160 IQ

Quentin Tarantino is one of the most acclaimed film directors, it is not surprising that he has a high IQ, which has made him create great works such as pulp fiction and receive great prizes.

Matt Damon – 160 IQ

The renowned actor of the Bourne Saga has an incredible IQ. Thanks to his talent and intelligence, Matt Damon He managed to win an Oscar and a Golden Globe in 1997 with Good Will Huntingamong many other awards of his brilliant career.

Lisa Kurdow – 154 IQ

The actress of the main cast of friends, Lisa Kurdowis quite a brainiac. Licensed in biology from Vassar College, Kurdow worked alongside her father in a laboratory before rising to fame as Phoebe Buffay.

Sharon Stone – 152 IQ

The protagonist of Basic Instinct is one of the most intelligent performers on the acting scene: Sharon Stone He was part of the Mensa gifted association until 2002.

Shakira – 141 IQ

Shakira She has always had a reputation for being one of the smartest artists on the planet. She speaks 7 languages ​​and during the pandemic she graduated with a Philosophy course from the University of Pennsylvania. She also took a semester of History of Western Civilization at the University of California.

Despite being a successful singer, she still makes room to continue studying, because knowledge does not take up space.

Madonna – 140 IQ

madonna She has always been known as the queen of pop, but she is also going to be one of the queens of intelligence. The interpreter of The beautiful island He has a higher than average IQ.

Emma Watson – 138 IQ

They say that reality is stranger than fiction, and that is that the interpreter of Hermione Granger is just as smart (or more) than her character in real life. In addition to being very demanding with her work projects, Emma Watson it is also in terms of his personal training: in 2014 he graduated in English Literature at Brown University.

Arnold Schwarzenegger – 140 IQ

terminator on and off screen: arnold schwarzenegger He has 140 IQ points, showing that he has an intelligence of the exterminating cyborg he plays.

Paris Hilton – 121 IQ

For a long time they have considered Paris Hilton a Barbie human, as can be read in the description of his post, in addition to a dumb blonde cock. But all those people are going to have to swallow her words, because the IQ of the DJ and businesswoman is above average.

The famous Spaniards are not far behind either, we tell you some of the personalities with the highest national brand IQ:

Gerard Pique – 170 IQ

The blaugrana defender has always suffered a lot hate by H or by B; from his political position, through his relationship with soccer and followed by his controversy with Shakira. As silly as it may seem to some, Pique is the opposite, and has a very high IQ of 170 points.

Santiago Segura – 143 IQ

Safe Santiago He is one of the best-known actors and filmmakers in our country. Although almost everyone knows Segura from the films of Torrent or his humorous films, a facet of the performer that not everyone knows is his high intelligence.

Miki Nadal – 139 IQ

doWho said humor and intelligence can’t go hand in hand?? The comedian and winner of Mastechef Celebrity Mike Nadal he is gifted. According to RTVE, “it is a member of MENSA, the international association of people with a high IQ (IQ) that accepts those who have one above 130 and who represent the top 1% of the general population.”

Lucia Etxebarria – 130 IQ

Lucia Etxebarria is a Spanish writer who has received different awards such as the Planeta Prize and the Nadal Prize, as a result of her high capacities, since her IQ is above average.