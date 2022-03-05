from Mila Kunis and Asthon Kutcher to Martín Berasategui and Robert de Niro

The most varied couples have been seen this week on Instagram. Romantics, like Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel, who have celebrated her 40th birthday; supportive, like Mila Kunis and Asthon Kutcher, who are raising funds for Ukraine; gastronomic ones, such as Martín Berasategui and Robert de Niro, who the former has cooked for the latter, and a trio of couples who have met again, such as those formed by Leo Messi and Antonela Roccuzzo, Cesc Fàbregas and Daniella Semaan, and Luis Suárez and Sofia Balbi.

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher

The couple of actors has donated three million dollars for the citizens of Ukraine, where she is from. “I was born in Chernovtsi, Ukraine, in 1983, and I came to America in 1991,” she explains in a video that they have shared to promote fundraising through GoFundMe. “I have always considered myself an American, and with pride. I love everything this country has done for me and my family. But today I can say that I have never been so proud to be Ukrainian.” “I have never been so proud to be married to a Ukrainian,” added the interpreter, and then she continued: “The events that have unfolded in Ukraine are devastating. There is no place in this world for this type of unjust attack to humanity”.





Martin Berasategui and Robert De Niro

The chef from San Sebastian, together with four other great chefs such as Quique Dacosta, Mauro Colagreco, Joan Roca and Carles Tejedor, prepared a menu for the actor and his partner, Tiffany Chen, as part of Madrid Fusión: a green apple mille-feuille, eel smoked fish and foie gras with spring onion cream, and its version of hake loin with kokotxas. “They asked for more bread to mop up the plate, they didn’t leave anything,” said Berasategui euphorically, who didn’t want to miss the opportunity to be photographed with the Hollywood star making the famous “stick” gesture.





Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel

The marriage has dressed up to celebrate the 40 years of the actress. She with a green wig and pink sunglasses and he with a hat, big glasses and a flower shirt. The 41-year-old actor has dedicated a tender message to him: “I love you and I celebrate you every day.” The couple have two sons, Silas, 6, and Phineas, 19 months.





Anna Wintour and C. Tangana

The fashion editor and the singer attended Milan Fashion Week as guests and there they coincided with the same coat, from the Gucci firm. She combined it with a floral dress in green tones and he, in a somewhat more casual way. Both posed together in an image that the Spanish artist has shared on his Instagram profile.





Agatha Ruiz de la Prada and Jose Manuel Diaz-Paton

The designer has started 2022 excited next to the lawyer José Manuel Díaz-Patón. Together they have gone to enjoy the Venice Carnival. And there, Pedro J. Ramírez’s ex has taken a selfie with her new boyfriend that she has shared on her Instagram profile.





Antonela Roccuzzo and Leo Messi

The couple traveled to Barcelona last weekend to reunite with some very special friends. On the occasion of the 34th birthday of the PSG footballer’s wife, Antonela and Leo got together with their favorite couples: Cesc Fàbregas and Daniella Semaan, and Luis Suárez and Sofía Balbi. The six immortalized the moment.





Cindy Crawford and Kaia Gerber

Mother and daughter have been to Paris Fashion Week, where they have paraded to pay tribute to the founder of Off-White, Virgil Abloh, who passed away last November. During their stay in the French capital, Cindy and Kaia have shared some fun snapshots in which they pose perfectly in camel-colored coats, sunglasses, a bag and black boots.





Ana Boyer and Fernando Verdasco

The marriage has coincided with Feliciano López and Sandra Gago in Mexico, where the two tennis players have participated in the Acapulco tournament. “Lunch with good friends. Is there a better plan?” Isabel Preysler’s daughter wrote along with a photo of the four of them.