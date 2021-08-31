From Mila Kunis to Joe Biden, when even celebrities love video games

We are used to seeing thousands of kids and children spend hours and hours on video games, but in reality without a shadow of a doubt they are definitely more news. vip, when they reveal their great passion for video games.

Over the past, by the way, the industry of video games it has grown exponentially, certainly thanks to the pandemic period we are experiencing. Precisely in this regard, it is interesting to underline an aspect to which i gamer they are not used to paying much attention: we are referring to the cleaning of controllers and consoles which end up, as explained by an excellent and timely analysis carried out by the Betway online casino, to become real receptacles for microbes and bacteria. According to the study that was published on the blog L’insider, among other things, the dirtiest console corresponds to the PlayStation, which “stood out” for an impressive amount of bacteria detected on controllers and buttons. Slightly better data than those recorded by the Xbox, bitter and historical rival of the Sony console, but in reality the cleanest console of all is represented by the Nintendo Switch, which had the best data in terms of bacterial colonies per swab.

Joe Biden’s Passion for Mario Kart

The new president of the United States has a passion that probably not everyone has come to know yet. If until now, in fact, everything and more has been written about the fact that he loves dogs, ice cream and glasses of the Ray-Ban brand, in reality nothing was known about his great passion for Mario Kart.

The American president, who turned 78, during a relaxing moment while at Camp David, showed off his skills at the console, beating his niece Naomi without appeal, choosing Luigi as a character, during a game of the famous videogame made for the Nintendo console on an Arcade GP DX.

The other VIPs who love video games

As you can easily guess, the 78-year-old president of the United States is certainly not the only VIP who has a huge passion for video games. Among others, also the wonderful model and actress Mila Kunis has already shown over and over again, through social networks, to be a great lover of the game World of Warcraft, even managing to earn an easter egg within the Legion expansion, with an NPC Entirely to his name.

In Parliament, in the US, video game lovers flock. Among others we find Alexandria Ocasio-Corteza, or the youngest woman ever to be elected to the parliamentary seat in the entire history of the United States. A native of the Bronx, she has played more than once in matches, broadcast live on her Twitch channel, with the game League of Legends, but also to Among Us.

Samuel L. Jackson is another actor who has never hidden his boundless passion for video games. First of all due to the fact that he has been a voice actor in a large number of titles, including the hugely successful GTA San Andreas, but in the course of many interviews he has always admitted that he has a real weakness in reference to gaming, emphasizing how he represents , without a doubt, the future of entertainment. If some time ago, he was fascinated by Space Invaders And Pong on Atari, now his favorite video games are others, such as GTA, on which an easter egg dedicated to the actor could not be missing, but also Assassin’s Creed.