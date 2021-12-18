From Milan – Goodbye Manolas, the proposed defenders: all names

Latest football Naples – To the microphones of Radio Goal on Kiss Kiss Napoli, he spoke Nicolò Schira:

“To replace Manolas they are proposing many defenders to Napoli. It has been proposed Lukumì, although he is more considered a three-man defender. It has also been proposed Yerry Mina, Colombian leaving Everton. Among the many ideas there was also talk of Sienese,. Another name to be kept under observation by Napoli is that of Uduokhai, central Augusta. Then there would be the low cost solution, that is to call Luperto.

Napoli really like it He sent of Lille, the player is due in June and there has been a four-year proposal. Due to the excellent relations with Lille, Napoli could take him in January with a small balance.

Insigne? The player’s agent speaks to open microphones, always repeating that the offer is not adequate and many requests have arrived. There has been some poll by Everton and Newcastel. Denied by Juventus and Milan. Mertens? If he decides to go to meet the club, it is less difficult than that of Insigne ”.