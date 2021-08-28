From Milan to the Alps along the “wrong” branch of Lake Como. To eat missoltini and pizzoccheri

MILAN-PASSO DEL MALOJA. It may be that Milan and Vienna have been arguing for at least two centuries about the authorship of the schnitzel (sorry, cutlet), it will be that the missoltin – the sun-dried agone typical of Lake Como – it looks like the freshwater cousin of the Scandinavian herring, it will be that the best plum cake Europe is not bought in some pretty Gloucestershire village but in the little square of Argegno. Lombard cuisine is rich in Northern European gastronomy recipes. These are clues from culinary puzzles rather than real relationships, influences often so remote as to be unknown to their own handlers. But also of reinterpretations, or of beautiful and good mistakes, which have become orthodoxy over time. Over the centuries, the monks, the magistri cumacini – the corporation of itinerant masons from Como who in the Middle Ages went to work as far as Scandinavia – brought them to this side of the Alps, and from the nineteenth century the young aristocrats of the Grand Tour.

Rice with perch (@Paolo Migliavacca)

The best way to discover them is to indulge a short trip from Milan to the Maloja pass, preferring the bottlenecks of the “wrong” branch of the lake, the Como one, to the busy highway of the Manzoni branch. It is roughly the route of theancient via Regina, the itinerary that at the time of the Romans connected the river port of Cremona to the Retia and to Northern Europe through the Valchiavenna.

The starting squares of this foray into “Nordic” Lombard cuisine can only be Milan and the cutlet, better if enjoyed for dinner after drinking a “Wrong” at the Basso bar in via Plinio. The cocktail based on Campari, red vermouth and sparkling wine – the quintessence of Milanese style – is related to the Venetian spritz, the aperitif heir to the drink created by the Austro-Hungarian troops to cut Italian wines considered too alcoholic. For the cutlet, on the other hand, having discarded the omnipresent elephant ear buried under a carpet of cherry tomatoes and rocket, it is worth turning to the super classic and super Milanese trattoria Al Matarel of Mrs. Elide Moretti, where the cutlet is strictly veal, on the bone and cooked in the abundantly coated with butter. The glam rock alternative is the “wrong cutlet” of pork from the Anche: loin, eggs, panko bread, almonds and orange (or pistachio and lime in the mini version) and salt crystals. The owner Matteo Stefani was ready to land in Shanghai for a new entrepreneurial adventure but Covid forced him to put the project in the drawer and focus on delivery. Today, from its headquarters in via Carmagnola in the Isola district, it ships them in a protected atmosphere throughout Europe.

The plum cakes of Miro and Joseline Grandi’s pastry shop in Argegno (@Francesco Riedo)

The tour can continue leaving the metropolis behind and taking the road in Cernobbio that runs along the first basin of the lake. There are two alternatives. The most panoramic is the “low” one, which crosses the towns of Moltrasio, Carate Urio and Laglio and which allows you to take a peek at some of the most beautiful villas, including “L’Oleandra” purchased in 2002 by George Clooney. The fisherman leaves every day alone from the small port that stands next to the surrounding wall of the actor’s residence Rodolfo Carisi, one of the last remaining on the Lario. Since 1998 he has been out every night to throw the nets, a few minutes after the passage of the last hydrofoil. Then he comes back late at night to pick them up. His specialty is the agoni, which personally transforms into “missoltin” and sells in his shop-laboratory in Argegno. In the same locality there is the pastry of the Grandi family. “During the Giro di Lombardia – writes Cecco Bellosi in his beautiful book With your feet in the water – the flagship de The day he had to approach the second passage from Argegno. There Gianni Brera, in one of his forced stops, filled Nicola’s plum cake machine, in his unquestionable judgment the best ever. And Brera could never be contradicted in its exaggerated judgments ”. Today the restaurant is run by Miro and Piero, Nicola’s children, but the recipe for the leavened cake has remained the same. “My father had worked in the big hotels frequented by the British and he learned to make plum cake there – says Miro -. At first he made it straight, then he added raisins and candied fruit and it was so successful that they came from Milan on a boat to buy it. I remember that in 1978 he left with the whole brigade of Villa d’Este to go and cook his plum cake to the Shah of Persia. It was the last party he gave before Khomeini’s arrival ”.

Elena Bordoli, chef of Locanda Grifo in Lenno (@Paolo Migliavacca)

Let’s go back to missoltin. The first description of this recipe dates back to Pliny the Younger, but the version that has reached the present day has been refined since the eighteenth century with the arrival of the first Scandinavian travelers. In the restaurants they are served grilled accompanied by a slice of toasted polenta, sometimes topped with a drizzle of balsamic vinegar. After the missoltin it is a must to enjoy a dish of rice with perch. The most touristic places offer a risotto but the authentic version is the one with rice in cagnone (boiled in salted water) accompanied by golden fish fillets and seasoned with melted butter and sage. An excellent place to try them is the “Il Grifo” inn in Campo di Lenno, opened in 1912 and just taken over by the fourth generation, the sisters Elena and Alice Bordoli. “We want to maintain tradition with a touch of freshness” explains Elena, who is also the chef of the restaurant, presenting one of the recipes she is most proud of: homemade egg noodles with bottarga of agone, stracciatella cheese and lemon scent.

Homemade egg tagliolini with agone bottarga , stracciatella and lemon scent from Locanda Grifo di Lenno (@Paolo Migliavacca)

Not far away is the promontory of Villa Balbianello. The residence overlooking the lake is worth a visit both for the beauty of the buildings and the park, and to discover the last residence of Guido Monzino, the explorer who led the Italian expeditions on Everest and the North Pole.

The gardens of the Villa del Balbianello (@Laura Pagani)

To address the wines chapter you have to drive for another fifty kilometers and pass the Pian di Spagna, the small plain between Lake Como and the first peaks of the Alps. In Mese, at the gates of Chiavenna, there is the cellar of Mamete Prevostini, for twenty years one of the most interesting names in the Lombard wine scene. Mamete has refurbished the family “Crotasc”, the typical tavern where the peasants rested in the shade of the chestnut trees on summer days, drinking a glass and enjoying a few slices of bresaola or goat violin (the local sausage produced with the shoulders and thighs of the goat), and to catering the production of wine. Even his company, with thirty harvests on its shoulders and a production of 180,000 bottles per year, is “wrong”. The vines grow around Postalesio, in Valtellina, while the historic winery is under the Crotasc, at the foot of the Val Bodengo, one of the Italian paradises for canyoning enthusiasts. “Here the temperature is constant thanks to Sorel, the cold wind that descends through the masses of rocks – explains Prevostini, uncorking a bottle of Opera, his white-manifesto based on Pinot Bianco, Chardonnay and Incontro Manzoni -. Our area is famous for the Nebbioli, but if we had historically taken another address, today we would make ourselves mostly white here. Perhaps more than in South Tyrol ”. The vines also come from Northern Europe. “Valtellina until the Napoleonic age belonged to Switzerland, it was their vegetable garden – continues the winemaker -. It is thought that friars and priests from the Canton of Valais were introduced to Nebbiolo, also because very similar plants were found there from an ampelographic point of view ”. Among the reds, each with a different nuance mainly due to the differences in altitude, they stand out the crus of Sassella Sommarovina and San Lorenzo and the sfurzat made with grapes left to dry for a hundred days.

The cellar of Mamete Prevostini (@Francesco Riedo)

Continuing towards the border, perhaps after stopping to buy bresaola alla Del Curto butcher’s shop or after having made a detour to the nearby Spluga Valley to buy a piece of Magnuca or Matusc alla Carden dairy, the place to stop is the Crotto Belvedere in Prosto di Piuro, overlooking the green waters of the Mera river. The “wrong” dish of this last stage are the pizzoccheri Chiavennaschi whites. They share with the homonymous Valtellinese dish the condiment based on cheese, potatoes, butter, sage and garlic, while they differ in the dough: the pizzoccheri di Teglio are noodles made with buckwheat flour, those of Chiavenna are dumplings prepared with milk, bread stale and nutmeg. Beyond the stream passes the road that for centuries, before the opening of the Gotthard tunnel, connected Italy to Europe through the Septimerpass. Today the Passo del Settimo is used by cyclists as cars pass by the Maloja pass. The Engadine, with its landscapes of cows, lakes and clouds painted by Giovanni Segantini, is only a few minutes away.