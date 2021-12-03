From Milenkovic and Luiz Felipe to the return of Caldara: the first names for the defense of Milan in January

A few days ago, the Rossoneri manager Paolo Maldini declared that Milan are already competitive and therefore will not do anything in entry during the winter transfer market. On Wednesday, however, Simon Kjaer’s serious injury arrived in Genoa and he will have to stay out for a long time: the Devil could therefore be forced to look for a defender to be included in the AC Milan squad in January, but he could also remain so given that in pink as central are Tomori, Romagnoli and Gabbia, to which Kalulu can also be added.

PEGS DECIDES – The final decision will be up to Stefano Pioli, but in the meantime Maldini and Massara are looking around so as not to be caught unprepared in the event that the Rossoneri coach tells them that they need a new reinforcement in defense. It is still early days since Kjaer’s injury is very recent (two days ago), but, according to La Gazzetta dello Sport, the first names for the Milanese rearguard are already circulating. The first is that of Mattia Caldara, a player owned by AC Milan currently on loan to Venice: it would obviously be the cheapest option, but for now the two clubs deny a return of the former Atalanta in January at Milanello.

FIRST NAMES – In the coming weeks, the name of Nikola Milenkovic, the Fiorentina defender already sought by the Rossoneri in the past, could return to fashion: the Serbian has recently renewed with the Viola, but a 15 million euro release clause has been included in the new contract , a much lower figure than the 40 million that the lily club was asking for in the last market windows. Among the candidates there is also Luiz Felipe, who is about to expire his contract with Lazio in 2022. Milan continues to follow several young people, including 20-year-old Benoit Badiashile of Monaco (is valued at 30 million) and 19-year-old Becir Zurich’s Omeragic, whose card costs around 12 million. For the moment, however, these are only hypotheses, also because in the end Milan could decide to remain as it is.