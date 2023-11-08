From Millie Bobby Brown to Ayo Edebiri, see the looks of all the glamor women of 2023 here

this years, glamour Women of the Year awards include the magazine’s cover stars, Millie Bobby Brown, America Ferrera, Quinta Brunson, Brooke Shields, Mary J. Blige, Selma Blair and Gina Rosero. On November 7, some of the most influential women from the fashion, beauty, music and film industries gathered to celebrate. With stars from different walks of life, backgrounds and countries, it only makes sense that the event’s red carpet would be impressive. And, they did not disappoint us.

The star-studded guest list included glamour The cover stars included some of the other leading ladies of 2023 as well. Notable attendees included teen Vogue The cover stars Aoki Lee Simmons, Amelia Grey, Ayo Adebiri and others. These women have changed the game in their respective industries this year and have come together to honor their achievements. For such a celebration, the stars wore some of their best ‘fits. From sparkling gowns to stunning sets and powerful pantsuits, there was something for everyone on the red carpet.

As always, whenever you’re having fun, time flies. So if you missed any of this glamor glamour Women of the Year Awards 2023, don’t worry because we’ve got you covered. To remember the night, we’ve rounded up the red carpet looks worn by some of Gen Z’s favorite stars at the event. Scroll through to see photos of what celebs wore!