From Monday 7 February the Caglio di Castiglione gymnasium will also become a buffer pole

CASTIGLIONE DELLE STIVIERE. A week of news for the vaccination center of the Caglio gym, the hub managed by the Mantova Salus Group, with the help and support of many associations and the Castilian administration. From Monday 7 February, in fact, it will also be a pole for swabs. «In this way – explains the mayor Enrico Volpi – we try to lighten the weight of the pharmacies which, for weeks, have been working at a fast pace ». An important help that comes after, in recent weeks, the controversy regarding the absence of tampons in the municipal pharmacies of Castiglione had returned to the top. «Monday we start with the schools – explains Volpi – and this will allow those who have to swab to return to have this service too. Then, in the days to come, both free and paid swabs will be carried out for the entire population ». For all information you can refer to the Telegram channel of the administration or to the San Pellegrino website. “At the same time – the mayor always explains – since we have a contraction of vaccinations, the pole, for the month of February, will be open only on Tuesdays and Fridays from 14 to 20”. The emergency that had prompted the Volpi administration to ask the Mantova Salus group to reopen the pole was attenuated and so, in addition to the differentiation of timetables, it was decided to implement another service which, at the moment, is necessary in Castiglione and for the whole territory. «The pharmacies that are performing the swabs in Castiglione are the private ones. They did an excellent job but they are exhausted ».