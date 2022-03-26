from Monday all of Italy is in the white zone, in China no lockdown despite a surge in infections

The latest news in real time on Covid in Italy and in the world, updates today, Saturday 26 March. The Covid bulletin with today’s infections: 7,163 positive in Veneto, 4,814 in Tuscany. The new ISS monitoring on the progress of the pandemic in Italy tells us that the Rt index is at 1.12 and the incidence of infections rises to 848. Four regions at high risk. Speranza signs an ordinance: Sardinia also returns to the white zone. Costa: “Slowdown on vaccinations, especially on third doses”. Aifa launches “Further studies” on the fourth dose for the elderly. ok by Ema in Evusheld, a mix of monoclonals for prevention.
Infections in Europe rise again, leap forward in the UK and Germany. China, no lockdown in Shanghai despite the surge in infections.
Covid Lazio: today 8,445 new cases and 12 deaths
Today in Lazio out of 10,423 molecular swabs and 47,473 antigenic swabs for a total of 57,896 swabs, there are 8,445 new positive cases (-362), 12 deaths (-4), 1,120 hospitalized (+10), 70 intensive care (=) and +5.138 the healed. The ratio of positives to swabs is 14.5%. The cases in Rome city are at 4,268. This was announced by the councilor for health, Alessio D’Amato.
Covid Emilia Romagna: today 4,080 new cases and 10 deaths
In Emilia-Romagna, in the last 24 hours, there have been 4,080 new cases out of a total of 21,546 swabs performed – 11,313 molecular and 10,233 rapid antigenic tests – with a positivity rate of 18.9%. The province with the most infections is Bologna with 892 new cases, followed by Modena (660), Reggio Emilia (506); then Ravenna (387), Parma (350), Ferrara (330), Rimini (274), Cesena (234); then Forlì (179), Piacenza (153) and, finally, the Imola district (115). The average age is 41.9 years. On the hospitalization front, there are 40 patients in intensive care (-2 compared to yesterday, -4.8%), while those in the other Covid departments are 993 (+36 compared to yesterday, + 3.8%). Finally, there are 10 registered deaths and the highest number, 3, is located in the province of Reggio Emilia where three women aged 81, 83 and 84 died.
Covid: 1,280 new local cases in mainland China
Yesterday in mainland China, 1,280 locally transmitted Covid-19 infections were reported, down from 1,301 on Thursday, according to what was announced by the National Health Commission. Of these, 1,122 emerged in Jilin province, 38 in Shanghai, 35 in Tianjin, 19 in Hebei and 14 in Liaoning, while the remaining cases have been reported in 15 other provincial subdivisions, including Heilongjiang and Gansu. The imported cases of Covid-19 are a total of 55 as of yesterday, as the body specified in the usual daily bulletin. Yesterday there were also reports of 4,430 asymptomatic cases, of which 4,320 are locally transmitted.
Sileri: “The worst phase of the pandemic has passed, we are passing to endemic”
“I believe that the worst phase of the pandemic is over and that we are moving into an endemic phase.” The Undersecretary of Health, Pierpaolo Sileri said this in Siena on the sidelines of a meeting on gender medicine. “I see a resumption of infections with an increase in hospitalizations is difficult – he continued – this is because the percentage of vaccinated is high and because people continue to get vaccinated”. In the future “we will have the Sars-cov2 virus in the forms of its most recent variants and in the forms of new variants which I hope will be increasingly lighter and more manageable – continues Sileri – also through a vaccination that will be superimposed on the annual administrations for the ‘influence”. Finally, the green pass “will be archived, this is a fact”, concludes the undersecretary.
Covid Basilicata, today 975 infections and one death
In Basilicata there are 975 new cases of contagion from Sars Cov-2, out of a total of 4,319 swabs (molecular and antigenic), and there is 1 death from Covid-19. These are the data from the regional bulletin of the coronavirus task force referring to the last 24 hours. 513 healings were recorded. The hospitalized for Covid-19 are 111 (+7) of which 2 (-1) in intensive care: 62 (of which 1 in TI) in the Potenza hospital; 49 (of which 1 in IT) in that of Matera.
Covid Novavax vaccine does not take off, 24,656 administrations
Not even Novavax, the protein vaccine available in Italy since February 28, seems capable of overcoming the mistrust of no vax. According to the weekly report of the special commissioner for the health emergency, at 8.30 yesterday morning just 24,656 doses had been administered, of which 14,312 to over 50s.
Bassetti: “Well done in 2020, today we are doing badly”
“Italy in 2020 handled Covid-19 very well and was almost an example for other Western countries. Today, on the other hand, we are doing really badly: we treat this disease in the ‘Chinese’ style when now, thanks to the many vaccinated people, the recovered and to a less lethal variant, Covid is a flu-like disease “. These are the words of the infectious disease specialist Matteo Bassetti, director of the infectious disease clinic of the San Martino hospital in Genoa, who analyzes with the AGI the moment in Italy between the fear of a resumption of infections and the desire to resume a completely normal life .
Crisanti: “Covid, the emergency over? It is still the leading cause of death”
In this phase of the pandemic in which “the contagion cannot be contained”, given the high infectivity of the Omicron Ba.2 variant, it is crucial “to protect the frail. And we must not make the mistake of believing that the end of the emergency health – from March 31 – coincide with the end of the pandemic. “The more than 150 deaths a day remind us that Covid-19 is among us”, said Andrea Crisanti, director of the Laboratory of Microbiology and Virology of the University of Padua , at the Corriere della Sera.
ISS: “More reinfections among no vax or those who have vaccinated for over 120 days”
“The analysis of the risk of reinfection starting from December 6, 2021 (the date considered to be the reference date for the start of the spread of the Omicron variant), highlights an increase in the adjusted relative risk of reinfection in subjects with the first diagnosis of COVID-19 notified by over 210 days compared to those who had the first diagnosis of COVID-19 between the previous 90 and 210 days; in subjects not vaccinated or vaccinated with at least one dose for over 120 days compared to vaccinated with at least one dose within 120 days “. This is what we read in the extended report of the Higher Institute of Health (ISS) with the surveillance data of Covid-19 infections. (S
Covid Veneto, 7,163 new infections and 6 victims
The Coronavirus resumes the race in Veneto, where in the last 24 hours 7,163 new infected were found with the tampons (yesterday they were 6,868). A growth that is reflected in the subjects currently positive and in isolation, 75,807 (+ 1,336). The bulletin of the Region reports it. There are also 6 victims, for a total of 14,100 deaths since the beginning of the epidemic. The total positives instead rose to 1,458,593. Increasing data also comes from hospitals, where 748 (+14) hospitalizations in the medical area and 56 (+5) those in intensive care. The numbers of the vaccination campaign are increasing: yesterday 6,087 (against 3,434 the previous day) were administered throughout the region, of which only 239 first doses.
Iss: “Stable hospitalizations but they grow between under 5”
The hospitalization rate of Covid patients is stable in all age groups with the exception of the under-5 age group where it is increasing. This was highlighted by the Istituto Superiore di Sanità with a tweet referring to i
weekly extended report data.
Covid Tuscany, 4,814 new cases today
There are 4,814 new cases of Coronavirus registered in the 24 hours in Tuscany on 33,064 tests of which 6,883 molecular swabs and 26,181 rapid tests. The rate of
new positives is 14.56% (62.8% on first diagnoses). This was announced by the president of the Region Eugenio Giani.
Compared to yesterday, infections are decreasing (they were 5,469), compared to a slightly lower number of tests (they were 33,790),
and consequently the positivity rate decreased (it was 16.19%).
China, no lockdown in Shanghai despite the surge in infections
China avoids a lockdown for Shanghai, despite the surge in Covid-19 cases, so as not to damage the economy. For the moment, the city is trying to minimize the impact of the virus with a targeted approach.
How many vaccines have been administered so far in Italy
135,714,886 doses of vaccine against Covid-19 administered so far in Italy, 95.6 percent of those delivered, equal to 141,929,735, of which 95,340,457 by Pfizer / BioNtech, 25,445,910 by Moderna, 11,544,822 from Vaxzevria-AstraZeneca, 6,726,089 from Pfizer pediatric, 1,849,457 from Janssen and 1,023,000 from Novavax. The people who have completed the vaccination cycle are 48,489,293 equal to 89.78 percent of the population over 12. This is what emerges from the bulletin on the progress of the vaccination campaign by the Prime Minister, the Ministry of Health and of the commissioner for the health emergency, updated at 06:21 today. The total number of healed for a maximum of six months is equal to 1.686.804, 3.12 per cent of the population over 12 recovered for a maximum of 6 months without any administration. 38,658,015 additional / booster doses were then administered to 84.26 per cent of the population potentially subject to such administrations, who completed the vaccination cycle for at least four months. 49,342,428 people have received at least one dose of the vaccine, equal to 91.36 percent of the over 12 population. 94.48 percent of the over 12 population.
Italy all in the white zone, but the infections continue to rise. What could happen
From May 1st, farewell to the Green Pass and masks
The decree passed on March 17 by the CDM with the rules to return Italy to post-pandemic normality arrives in the Official Gazette. With regard to masks, the provision establishes that until April 30 the general obligation of indoor masks remains, while the obligation of FFP2 outdoors is maintained for concerts and stadiums and the obligation of FFP2 indoors for sports halls, cinemas and theaters, means of transport and cable cars in the ski lifts; Say goodbye to the color zone system. The capacity of sports facilities has also changed (return to 100% outdoors and indoors from April 1st) and discos (return to 100% from April 1st). The new provision will lead to the gradual elimination of the green pass.
The latest news on Covid-19 today, Saturday 26 March
Covid infections in Italy are stable: in yesterday’s bulletin 75,616 cases. There are another 146 victims, which bring the total of dead from the beginning of the pandemic to 158,582. The total number of infections, on the other hand, rises to 14,229,495. 503,973 swabs were carried out in the last 24 hours in Italy between molecular and antigen tests: the rate of positivity is at 15.0% (+ 0.0%). The current cases are 1,246,218 (+415), while the healed are 12,824,632 (+75,773). Infections in Italy Region by Region:
- Lombardy: +8.677
- Veneto: +6.868
- Emilia Romagna: +4.408
- Campania: +8.517
- Lazio: +8,807
- Piedmont: +2.805
- Tuscany: +5.446
- Sicily: +5.495
- Puglia: +7.842
- Liguria: +1.514
- Friuli-Venezia Giulia: +1.064
- Marche: +2.502
- Abruzzo: +2.269
- Calabria: +2.979
- PA Bolzano: +738
- Umbria: +1.926
- Sardinia: +1.873
- PA Trento: +441
- Basilicata: +945
- Molise: +379
- Aosta Valley: +77
