from Monday all of Italy is in the white zone, in China no lockdown despite a surge in infections

The latest news in real time on Covid in Italy and in the world, updates today, Saturday 26 March. The Covid bulletin with today’s infections: 7,163 positive in Veneto, 4,814 in Tuscany. The new ISS monitoring on the progress of the pandemic in Italy tells us that the Rt index is at 1.12 and the incidence of infections rises to 848. Four regions at high risk. Speranza signs an ordinance: Sardinia also returns to the white zone. Costa: “Slowdown on vaccinations, especially on third doses”. Aifa launches “Further studies” on the fourth dose for the elderly. ok by Ema in Evusheld, a mix of monoclonals for prevention.

Infections in Europe rise again, leap forward in the UK and Germany. China, no lockdown in Shanghai despite the surge in infections.

