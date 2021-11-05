From Monday flu vaccination in pharmacies for over 18: how to book in Emilia-Romagna

People aged between 18 and 60 years not yet completed, without pathologies, who do not fall into the categories of entitled persons and who have health care in Emilia-Romagna. This is the target of the population that from Monday 8 November will be able to get vaccinated against the flu in the pharmacies adhering to the agreement with the Region. The list will be available on Monday, in the afternoon, on the Health portal of the Emilia-Romagna Region (https://salute.regione.emilia-romagna.it).

“I also want to remember – adds the regional councilor for health Raffaele Donini – that in our area the pharmacies not only vaccinate, but also record the administration in the vaccination register”.

Pharmacies that intend to join must notify the competent Pharmaceutical Service, the Provincial Order of Pharmacists and the Regional Assistance Service of the Region. Pharmacists who vaccinate will need to be properly trained and prepared.

The cost of the service

The pharmacy will provide the service at the expense of the citizen who requests it. Expenses that include vaccine inoculation and the retail price of the flu vaccine administered. Overall, the service will be around € 24.50.

Management and methods of intervention in urgency

An operating protocol is defined at each Healthcare Company in analogy to what has already happened with regard to anti-SARS-CoV-2 / COVID-19 vaccination, shared with the relevant provincial trade associations. In particular, it defines the days and times available for vaccination sessions communicated by the individual pharmacies; the medical contacts or the forms and methods of contact for any problems that have emerged during the assessment of suitability for influenza vaccination at the pharmacy and during the administration of the vaccine.

Vaccinovigilance

The participating pharmacy must also necessarily participate in the regional active pharmacovigilance project “Vigirete”, in order to acquire the necessary skills in the use of pharmacovigilance tools, for a correct reporting of any suspicious and adverse reactions following vaccination.