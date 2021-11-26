from Monday ok to physical activity

Osimhen on the pitch in January?

Napoli’s goal is to bring Osimhen back by the first half of January, the use of a protective mask will also be important, especially for the first few times. The nature of the injury, which will allow the player to train regularly on the pitch practically immediately, will not cause the loss of muscle tone at the tip. he will not be able to train (at least in a first period) with his teammates to avoid blows. Virtually impossible to hypothesize a lightning recovery even for Milan-Napoli on December 19, the penultimate round of the season in 2021 and a true dream in his drawer and that of the blue medical staff.

As reported by today’s edition of the “Gazzetta dello Sport”, today Dr. Canonico and also Professor Tartaro will visit him at home, to assess the condition of the wound and medicate it: stitches should be removed on Monday, when he will also be allowed to resume physical activity thanks to the exercise bike.