From Monday the private clinic of Casa della Salute in Savona opens to the public – Savonanews.it

From Monday 17 January the new Private Specialist Clinic located at the Il Gabbiano Shopping Center of Coop Liguria will officially open to the public.

The property is located inside the Il Gabbiano Shopping Center in C.so Agostino Ricci 203r and can be reached directly from the two parking lots, basement and basement, through reserved entrances to Casa della Salute, or from the mall gallery.

“The Savona outpatient clinic is the twelfth opening of Casa della Salute – says Marco Fertonani, CEO of Casa della Salute – and will host inside diagnostic imaging performance, including high-field MRI, CT, X-rays, mammograms and ultrasounds, specialist visits, sports medicine, sampling point, dentistry and physiotherapy. A structure complete with all services for the citizens of the Savona area. The Casa della Salute model does not replace the National Health System, but is always an integration“.

The facility is open to the public and operational six days a week, from Monday to Saturday, from 7.30 to 19.30. Reservations can be made on the website www.casasalute.eu or via the switchboard at the numbers 019 9380816 – 010 9641083.