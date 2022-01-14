Business

From Monday the private clinic of Casa della Salute in Savona opens to the public – Savonanews.it

Photo of Zach Shipman Zach Shipman9 hours ago
0 21 1 minute read

From Monday 17 January the new Private Specialist Clinic located at the Il Gabbiano Shopping Center of Coop Liguria will officially open to the public.

The property is located inside the Il Gabbiano Shopping Center in C.so Agostino Ricci 203r and can be reached directly from the two parking lots, basement and basement, through reserved entrances to Casa della Salute, or from the mall gallery.

The Savona outpatient clinic is the twelfth opening of Casa della Salute – says Marco Fertonani, CEO of Casa della Salute – and will host inside diagnostic imaging performance, including high-field MRI, CT, X-rays, mammograms and ultrasounds, specialist visits, sports medicine, sampling point, dentistry and physiotherapy. A structure complete with all services for the citizens of the Savona area. The Casa della Salute model does not replace the National Health System, but is always an integration“.

The facility is open to the public and operational six days a week, from Monday to Saturday, from 7.30 to 19.30. Reservations can be made on the website www.casasalute.eu or via the switchboard at the numbers 019 9380816 – 010 9641083.

Source link

Photo of Zach Shipman Zach Shipman9 hours ago
0 21 1 minute read
Photo of Zach Shipman

Zach Shipman

Zach is 47 years old and writes gaming technology and entertainment news for us. Every news of him is very true, so he is our writer. Suhail has 5 years of writing experience. Zach Email: zach@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Farewell RAI fee: from today no more charges on electricity bills

November 11, 2021

To prevent the windshield from freezing, this amazing and inexpensive DIY method, effective and fast, is enough

December 1, 2021

Volkswagen Group, Diess to the showdown: risks being sacked

November 3, 2021

Tapering and interest rates, small “squeeze” in sight for the Fed

December 15, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button