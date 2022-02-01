from Morata and Miranchuk to Nandez – SOS Fanta

After seeing all new purchases on the last day of the market, it’s time to see who’s left too. No sale, no goodbye. They stayed. And let’s see what to do in fantasy football, between exchanges and interchanges.

MORATA – One of the surprises of this transfer market. He remained despite the arrival of Vlahovic. Now many fantasy coaches are worried and ask whether to release him or not. Unless there is a question of credits (large amount spent at the auction and the possibility of taking everything back) Morata is not to be released. Because it is true that with Vlahovic he will have less space, but they can also play together. In addition, with the five changes it is unlikely that he will not get the vote. Its prices inevitably fall, but not to the point of freeing it. However, it is difficult to clearly reverse the numbers he has achieved so far: 5 goals and 1 assist. By playing less from the start, he may even get a few less shortcomings. In exchanges it is cheap, you can still exchange if you are looking for a holder. Or go get it if you are covered and have it give.

MIRANCHUK – In the end it remained, no Lazio. Atalanta did not release him despite the injury, which will keep him out for about a month. For the release it also depends on how much you collect, he is one of those players that can be expended to make the repair market. It is therefore one releasable, mainly due to the injury. For example, if by giving Miranchuk away you can take Sergio Oliveira, it must be done immediately. However, it can also be kept, but only if you can wait for it and it is a wild card for you. More difficult in this moment to exchange it, in these dynamics the injury weighs. Miranchuk would have been more interesting without this stop, given Ilicic’s situation. And even if he had left, maybe at Genoa. At Atalanta he will continue to alternate and will depend a lot on Josip. Once back, he will then be a player you can count on in fantasy football. Also to be used as a substitute.

NANDEZ – Lots of rumors, but it stayed. No Juve, who tried until the last day. Now it is necessary to see in what spirit he will remain, he was promised the sale. He will have to try to focus again on the goal of salvation, it will be useful to Mazzarri. Unless there are surprises he will continue to be the owner, so he should not be released at all costs. Indeed, you can keep it for the last few slots. In case of transfer to Juve he would have played less. Now he is injured but towards the return.

KAIO JORGE – He could have been linked to Nandez, but he remained too. Kaio Jorge played very little and now Vlahovic has arrived. It can be released, it has little space.

AMRABAT – He could have gone to Tottenham, who instead took Bentancur. At Fiorentina he almost never plays: he is rejected, better to release him immediately if you have him.

IZZO – From Cagliari to Salernitana. He could have left but remained at Turin, no transfer. It could have become interesting for the repair rod, so it is to be released.

CASTILLEJO – He said no to Sampdoria, he wanted it. He stays at Milan and you don’t have to bet on him, because he practically never plays. To be released if you have it.

DEFREL – Sampdoria but not only, had several possibilities at the end of the market. But nothing to do. He remains at Sassuolo and will continue on the line for the first half of the season. Nothing unforgettable: 1 goal and 1 assist. It can be released.

