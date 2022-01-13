from motorcycle lessons to fighting school, and that impromptu kiss …

Top Gun, curiosity about the film with Tom Cruise: from motorcycle lessons to fighting school, and that improvised kiss … Top Gun, directed by Tony Scott and performed by Tom Cruise, Kelly McGillis And Val Kilmer, is one of the most iconic and successful films of the 80s. Released in 1986, the film has become a real cult over the years. Top Gun is on the air tonight January 3 in the early evening on Italy 1 give her 21:20.

Top Gun: the plot of the film

A young aviator in the US Navy, Pete “Maverick”, and his friend, Nick “Goose” they became the flagship members of their crew. They are noticed by their superior for their conduct in rescuing another team. The doors of the prestigious Top Gun school are thus opened to the two. Despite the difficulty of the training course, Maverick goes on. The aviator falls in love with Charlie, school instructor and her superior. Maverick will find himself dealing with an accident that happened during the exercises.

Top Gun: curiosities about the film

As is often the case, the lead role was originally intended for another actor. In this case the role of Maverick was offered to Matthew Modine, who turned down the part to work on Stanley Kubrick’s Full Metal Jacket.

Tom Cruise, who was 24 at the time, was to drive one in the film Kawasaki motorcycle. The actor, to be able to drive it as best as possible, took lessons in the parking lot of a dealership.

Due to the many directorial freedoms, Tony Scott, during the production of the film, he was fired three times.

The Top Gun (United States Navy Fighter Weapons School) really exists and is a fighting school for the pilots of the US military arina born in 1969.

During the scene in which Charlie declares his love for Maverick, Tom Cruise forgot his line, throwing himself into the improvisation of a kiss which was not in the script. The director decided to keep the scene like that.

During the scenes where actors Kelly McGillis and Tom Cruise appeared together, the latter had to get on a rise. She is 178 cm tall, the actor 170.

The United States Navy, at the release of the film, made some available recruiting offices near cinemas to attract young people. Enrollment increased by 500%.