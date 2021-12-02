from Mourinho to bitcoin, what Facebook and Instagram users talked about – Il Tempo





What was discussed the most about Facebook And Instagram in the course of 2021 which is coming to an end? What were the hottest topics, the most shared terms and the most used words in the comments of users of the main social platforms in Italy? To reveal it is the first overview of Half on the most significant moments of the year, reflected in discussions and comments on Facebook and Instagram.





“Never as in the last two years have social networks proved their value as a fundamental place to stay in touch, create community, share the important moments of one’s life and build spaces for discussion and comparison” reads a note. Meta has identified the words that, most of all, have registered peaks in use in the course of 2021 within the posts and comments on their platforms.





Here are the terms most used in 2021 on Meta platforms, grouped into thematic areas and reported in strictly alphabetical order.

ACTUALITY

Vaccines could not be missing among the most commented topics in the context of current affairs, although the list of the most used words does not fail to surprise for the variety of topics touched upon. The terms most used on Facebook and Instagram, in fact, were:

bitcoin

hibernation

artificial intelligence

state of emergency

vaccine

GENDER IDENTITY

The many debates that have characterized the political world and society lately have naturally also had an event on social networks. This is why among the most posted and commented words of 2021 we find, not by chance:

heterosexuality

gender identity

lesbianism

sexual orientation

transphobia





SOCIAL THEMES

Facebook and Instagram users also discussed other important topics related to the Company and current events. In this case, the most common terms in the discussions were:

disability

human rights

divorce

femicide

genocide



SUSTAINABILITY

This year people also showed great sensitivity towards the environmental issue, which was among the most discussed and commented on through words:

electric car

sustainable mobility

solar thermal panel

heat pump

energy saving

EARTH

Greta Thunberg, the Fridays for Future, the Cop26 Conference in Glasgow dedicated to climate change: 2021 was characterized by debates and events related to the climate emergency and the need to intervene to save our planet. So here is that the Earth was one of the most discussed topics through the following words:

biodiversity

climate

dolphins

sea ​​level

Earth hour

HEALTH AND WELLNESS

Not only Covid has been talked about on Facebook and Instagram this year: to arouse people’s interest in an increasing way there have been many issues related to health and well-being, physical and mental. Between these:

pilates

pole dance

psychotherapy

breathing

vegetarianism



ART, CULTURE

Users’ favorite artist turns out to be the most enigmatic of contemporary masters: Banksy. In addition to him, among the most posted and commented words related to art, culture and entertainment in general, we find:

Banksy

Eurovision

Frida Kahlo

MAR (Art Museum of the city of Ravenna)

Pagliacci (by Leoncavallo)

TRIPS

Visited or desired destinations, near or moderately distant places for this 2021. The theme of travel has always been successful on social media, makes you dream and represents one of the favorite occasions to share photos and videos. Among the destinations of the beautiful country that has been most talked about we find:

Cesenatico

Amalfi Coast

Aeolian Islands

Monte Conero

Polignano a mare

The five most explored and dreamed destinations abroad, on the other hand, were:

Corfu

Lisbon

Montecarlo

Paris

Prague

SPORT

Without any doubt, 2021 was the year of Italian sport. The victory of the national team at the European football championships and the successes of our athletes at the Olympics certainly could not fail to inflame the fans. Here are the terms and names of the sportsmen most present in discussions and user posts:

Summer Olympic Games

José Mourinho

Leonardo Bonucci

Paulo Dybala

UEFA Europa League

SOUNDTRACKS

Music has always accompanied our days and our most important moments. Here are the songs of this most used in the Stories on Facebook and in the Reels on Instagram in the courses of 2021:

Cold Heart by Elton John feat. DuaLipa

Until they bury me in Blanco

The most beautiful of Mecna

MAMMAMIA by Måneskin

My Heart Goes (La Di Da) by Becki Hill