from Mourinho to bitcoin, what Facebook and Instagram users talked about – Il Tempo
What was discussed the most about Facebook And Instagram in the course of 2021 which is coming to an end? What were the hottest topics, the most shared terms and the most used words in the comments of users of the main social platforms in Italy? To reveal it is the first overview of Half on the most significant moments of the year, reflected in discussions and comments on Facebook and Instagram.
“Never as in the last two years have social networks proved their value as a fundamental place to stay in touch, create community, share the important moments of one’s life and build spaces for discussion and comparison” reads a note. Meta has identified the words that, most of all, have registered peaks in use in the course of 2021 within the posts and comments on their platforms.
Here are the terms most used in 2021 on Meta platforms, grouped into thematic areas and reported in strictly alphabetical order.
ACTUALITY
Vaccines could not be missing among the most commented topics in the context of current affairs, although the list of the most used words does not fail to surprise for the variety of topics touched upon. The terms most used on Facebook and Instagram, in fact, were:
bitcoin
hibernation
artificial intelligence
state of emergency
vaccine
GENDER IDENTITY
The many debates that have characterized the political world and society lately have naturally also had an event on social networks. This is why among the most posted and commented words of 2021 we find, not by chance:
heterosexuality
gender identity
lesbianism
sexual orientation
transphobia
SOCIAL THEMES
Facebook and Instagram users also discussed other important topics related to the Company and current events. In this case, the most common terms in the discussions were:
disability
human rights
divorce
femicide
genocide
SUSTAINABILITY
This year people also showed great sensitivity towards the environmental issue, which was among the most discussed and commented on through words:
electric car
sustainable mobility
solar thermal panel
heat pump
energy saving
EARTH
Greta Thunberg, the Fridays for Future, the Cop26 Conference in Glasgow dedicated to climate change: 2021 was characterized by debates and events related to the climate emergency and the need to intervene to save our planet. So here is that the Earth was one of the most discussed topics through the following words:
biodiversity
climate
dolphins
sea level
Earth hour
HEALTH AND WELLNESS
Not only Covid has been talked about on Facebook and Instagram this year: to arouse people’s interest in an increasing way there have been many issues related to health and well-being, physical and mental. Between these:
pilates
pole dance
psychotherapy
breathing
vegetarianism
ART, CULTURE
Users’ favorite artist turns out to be the most enigmatic of contemporary masters: Banksy. In addition to him, among the most posted and commented words related to art, culture and entertainment in general, we find:
Banksy
Eurovision
Frida Kahlo
MAR (Art Museum of the city of Ravenna)
Pagliacci (by Leoncavallo)
TRIPS
Visited or desired destinations, near or moderately distant places for this 2021. The theme of travel has always been successful on social media, makes you dream and represents one of the favorite occasions to share photos and videos. Among the destinations of the beautiful country that has been most talked about we find:
Cesenatico
Amalfi Coast
Aeolian Islands
Monte Conero
Polignano a mare
The five most explored and dreamed destinations abroad, on the other hand, were:
Corfu
Lisbon
Montecarlo
Paris
Prague
SPORT
Without any doubt, 2021 was the year of Italian sport. The victory of the national team at the European football championships and the successes of our athletes at the Olympics certainly could not fail to inflame the fans. Here are the terms and names of the sportsmen most present in discussions and user posts:
Summer Olympic Games
José Mourinho
Leonardo Bonucci
Paulo Dybala
UEFA Europa League
SOUNDTRACKS
Music has always accompanied our days and our most important moments. Here are the songs of this most used in the Stories on Facebook and in the Reels on Instagram in the courses of 2021:
Cold Heart by Elton John feat. DuaLipa
Until they bury me in Blanco
The most beautiful of Mecna
MAMMAMIA by Måneskin
My Heart Goes (La Di Da) by Becki Hill