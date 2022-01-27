from Nandez to Bentancur, the last ones

Nandez, Bentancur, Arthur: Juventus’ moves

According to “Sky Sport”, Juventus wants to take Nahitan Nandez from Cagliari immediately. Therefore confirmed the strong interest and total satisfaction for the Uruguayan midfielder, a piece that could play an important role in Allegri’s game mechanisms. The real obstacle in this case is of a purely economic nature: after the Vlahovic affair, the bianconeri do not necessarily have an important liquidity for other operations, with Cagliari which for its part intends to conclude the negotiation only definitively (or maximum on loan with redemption obligation). So here’s the most likely scenario for fresh money: the farewell of Bentancur who is in the sights of Aston Villa. For a double operation that could be the main one in the last hours of the January market.

Different speech for Arthur who likes Arsenal but shouldn’t leave. In fact, Juventus did not find alternatives to the height to be able to replace him and time is running out. At least until June, therefore, the former Barcelona midfielder should stay in Turin, then he can talk about it again with the Gunners and beyond.