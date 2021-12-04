From Napoli to Roma: it’s the super-Saturday of the championship | News

The first five are on the pitch with two thrilling direct clashes: Inter pays a visit to their friend Mourinho, Napoli hosts Atalanta. And Milan …

It starts with Milan-Salernitana, 3 pm. We end with Napoli-Atalanta, 8.45 pm, after passing by Rome-Inter (6 pm). The super saturday of our championship, with the top five in the field and two direct clashes, he has every air of being able to redesign the standings and forces on the field. Not just because Naples and Atalanta, the first and fourth, are separated by five points and the Milanese are ready to storm the throne of Spalletti, but also because, after all, the struggle at the top is as if it really only began today.

On a Saturday like this, impossible to get lost, paradoxically it is the very ones who will make the news. Many, a little for each team, starting right from the leaders, reduced to the bone from the absences of his entire spinal column (Koulibaly, Fabian, Anguissa, Insigne and Osimhen). Not by chance Spalletti he pushed the button of the pride of those who demanded space and today, for reasons of force majeure, that space must prove that it deserves it. Against Atalanta will be a Naples revolutionized in men, we will see if and how much in the game. On the other hand Gasperini has such a great opportunity to re-enter the championship fight with force. Such a badly reduced opponent could not even have dreamed of it. Which, it goes without saying, means that he will not be satisfied with saving the skin, but will try to take home a trophy that smells like a Scudetto.

Scudetto that chase and how too Milan and Inter. Pegs, which he lost Kjaer and with him an important piece of experience and personality, he will also dispense with Ibra, at least at the beginning, and will try to overcome the Salernitana obstacle with Pellegri in the center of the attack. The Rossoneri have the easiest match, impossible to deny, but in a certain sense also the most insidious, because it precedes the match of the year against the team by a handful of days. Liverpool in the Champions and because keeping the tiller starboard on today without thinking about tomorrow is never easy. Even at the Meazza there are many absent: from Kjaer, in fact, up to Calabria, Rebic and Giroud. Four differently important, but important men.

The best, from this point of view, certainly is Inter. Inzaghi should recover Sticks, while they will not even be this time of the match neither De Vrij nor Darmian, the latter replaced by Dumfries. Up front, against the friend Mourinho, it will be up to the award-winning company Lautaro-Dzeko. On the opposite side, however, with Abraham out by disqualification (also out Karsdorp, El Shaarawy and Pellegrini), Sara Shomurodov to support the weight of the attack. As for Atalanta in terms of the Scudetto, the game also has a significant weight for Roma. First of all, because the Giallorossi have not yet won a direct match, so because the Champions run-up passes a lot from this challenge. And missing this train could mean giving up all hope.

But it is a beastly Saturday, where anything can happen, and which, in any case, will give a new meaning to the ranking. Today it is really serious, up the curtain and let the show begin.