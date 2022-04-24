From nature: Isadora Figueroa, daughter of Chayanne, took all the sighs

Isadora Figueroa is the only daughter of the talented dancer and singer Elmer Figueroa Arce, known worldwide as Chayanne. The young woman has earned millions of compliments on her in different social networks for having inherited the talent and beauty of each of her parents.

The father of isadora, it would be a word if we were talking about the music industry. Thanks to his dances, songs and charisma, he has conquered fans from all corners of the world, whom he has enjoyed with more than 50 million records sold all over the planet.

Isadora Figueroa posing. Source: Instagram Isadora Figueroa

Chayanne, who in addition to isadora He is the father of Lorenzo, he began his artistic career when he was 10 years old (today he is 53) and adopted the pseudonym by which he will be eternally known because his mother called him that when he was little, referring to a program he watched and from which she was a fan

Isadora Figueroa, the youngest of the two brothers steals the sighs on Instagram where she already has more than 422 thousand followers from all latitudes and who are happy when she expresses her experiences with them. Recently, she uploaded a series of photos where she is seen enjoying nature in an atypical destination that she usually uploads to her social networks.

Throughout the ten chosen photos, Isadora Figueroa He showed scenes where he feeds animals, is diving and having different solidarity actions, which are well deserved, they earned him thousands of likes and messages of support for the care that Chayanne’s daughter has with “mother earth”, as well as praise for her beauty .