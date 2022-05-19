From nature, Yanet García leaves little to the imagination with a tiny swimsuit | PHOTO

A few minutes ago, the most famous weather girl in Mexico, Yanet Garcia became a topic of conversation in the entertainment world after sharing a photo in which she exposed much of her figure while modeling a small swimsuit.

After shining for many years in the today programthe model decided to move away from the small screen to establish herself as one of the most beloved on social networks, since only on Instagram she has more than 14 million followers, which makes her one of the favorites.

It was precisely on this social network where the model surprised all Internet users by sharing a photo showing that she has an enviable body, possibly one of the most enviable in the entertainment industry.

Yanet García boasts a great body

This Wednesday, May 18, Yanet Garcia She stole all eyes on Instagram by sharing a photo in which she posed in a small swimsuit that fit her perfectly and her millions of followers let her know.

Surrounded by nature, the former driver of the today program She delighted the pupils of her fas by posing with a perfect look for the beach that consists of a small swimsuit that exposed a large part of her toned legs and heart attack abdomen.

As expected, the publication did not go unnoticed by anyone because Internet users assured that Yanet García looks extremely beautiful with that look; Others assured that she is one of the most beautiful celebrities on social networks.

So far, the photograph adds thousands of “likes” and endless comments, which highlight how beautiful the presenter looks with the attractive look that makes her one of the most beautiful.

KEEP READING

Tania Rincón boasts the best figure of Today; she imposes fashion with a beautiful dress full of transparencies

Does it arrive today? Mía Rubín confesses if she will join Andrea Legarreta’s team; this said