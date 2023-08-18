From Neighbors to Husbands: The Love Story of Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker

A rocky love…

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker The real closeness between them happened in 2018 because their kids had the same teachers, since then, In some meetings both coincided at the house of Kourtney’s sister, Khloe Kardashiansince he was his friend It was not surprising to see them leaving together from different places.

After a few years, exits became frequent among the famous but no longer as friends, but as a couple, slowly both They started posting pictures of them together on their dates.

this is how love happened

After the two came together at meetings, parties and concerts, Travis Barker asks Courtney outAfter various appointments, The two made their relationship official on Instagram And more and more we saw them together as a couple.

after several dates end of 2021 travis proposes to courtney In a romantic evening on the beach, fans all showed their support for Kardashian’s eldest daughter. Later, on May 22, 2022 they get married in a dream wedding in Positano, Italy.

Both were dressed by the Italian firm, dolce and gabbanaThe party was a style of both, between rocker and gothicafter their big wedding The two have been named “The Couple of the Moment”., Since both always express their love on social media We can see their support and affection.

recently Kourtney attends Blink-189 concertWhere? travis barker I was singing at his show in Los Angeles, That’s when “Court” took a cue, announcing that she was pregnant.

many fans believe so courtney the kardashians She finally found the love she needed, so we can see how much support and affection the two have for each other.

