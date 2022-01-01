From Nek to Jude Law, the celebrities who will celebrate their 50th birthday in 2022- Corriere.it

from Entertainment editing

Hollywood divas and stars, television faces, singers but also sports stars Shaquille O’Neill: here are some of the most famous names who are preparing to join the “club of 50”

Who will blow out the 50th birthday candles in 2022? The air of an eternal boy, the first to celebrate will be Nek, on January 6, in the company of a group of “colleagues”. J-Ax celebrates them on 5th August, Eminem the October 17, Stefano Bollani the December 5th, closes the year Morgan the December 23. But there are also many actors and directors and then also writers to celebrate the half century: Valerio Mastrandrea celebrate the February 14, Saint Valentine’s day, Edoardo Leo will do the April 21, Pif the June 4th And Fabio Volo the June 23. I’ll be in their company Alberto Matano, journalist star of the small screen who celebrates them on September 9.

In Hollywood, the 50-year-old office of 2022 will open Jennifer Garner: the star of «Alias» will celebrate the April 17, followed by Laverne Cox, model actress and singer, the May 29,

and her ex-husband, Ben Affleck, whose birthday falls on August 15th. They also celebrate Cameron Diaz (this year it will be eight years since she retired from the stage in 2014 in “Annie”), Gwyneth Paltrow, respectively the August 30th and the September 27, And Sofia Vergara, always beautiful, the 10th of July. They will cross the fateful threshold of 50 too Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson (the May 2nd), Idris Elba (the September 6) and Toni Collette (il November 1st): we will see her in the next psychological thriller by Guillermo Del Toro “Nightmare Alley” alongside Bradley Cooper (47 years in a few days, January 5) e Cate Blanchett (52 on May 14). Between sports stars ready to join the legendary “club of 50” Shaquille O’Neal, the March 6: former NBA star began to play, just twenty years old, in 1992 and it’s been ten years since his withdraw In the 2011.

In Italy the list of quasi in their fifties is mainly composed of TV faces: Valeria Mazza celebrate the February 17, Anna Falchi the April 22, Laura Freddi the May 19, Benedetta Parodi the August 6, Loredana Lecciso the August 26, Natalia Estrada the September 3, Miriana Trevisan the November 7 And Alessia Marcuzzi the 11 November. With two outsiders: the queen of burlesque Dita Von Teese the September 28 and the former porn star and tv personality Eva Henger the November 2The last of the stars to blow out 50 candles in 2022 will be the always glamorous Jude Law, which will celebrate the December 29th.