From New York, Lucerito Mijares boasts that he inherited Lucero’s beauty | PHOTO

Lucero and Lucerito Mijares They were again a trend in social networks, where they did not hesitate to show off the excellent relationship they have, but also the unique beauty that characterizes them; In addition, they denied that the young singer had inherited all the features of her father, because with a new Photo showed that mother and daughter They look like two drops of water.

This weekend, the singers shared in Instagram stories that they are traveling through New York, where they took the opportunity to get away and enjoy at least 15 other theatre, a moment that they spread with a tender Photo with which they let see that in addition to the look, hair and smile, there are other features that make them the most beautiful women of the moment and that also with their beauty They have managed to conquer their fans.

The viral photo shows bright Star with her classic curly blonde hair styled with a side parting; while in her look, a high-necked white blouse and a necklace stand out. Also, “the bride of America” ​​showed that at 52 years old she still has a fifteen-year-old complexion, without a single imperfection and without a single drop of makeup, more than a little mascara.

So they enjoy their trip to New York. (Photo: Instagram @luceromexico)

For its part, Lucerito Mijares she wears her Chinese hair completely collected and with some laughs out of place. Also, true to her style, she wears a totally natural look in which she also boasts flawless skin worthy of a 17-year-old. On the other hand, she presumed that she continues to wear the mask as one more piece of her outfit, although for the selfie she placed it under her chin; while the little that is seen of her clothes, she highlights a black blouse.

“It was the turn of our endearing little green witch,” Lucero wrote in the selfie with reference to the play “Wicked” that was presented this weekend in New York.

with this selfie bright Star let see that she inherited all her beauty to her daughter minor, since each of the features of Lucerito Mijares are identical to those of the also actress in which huge eyes and bushy eyebrows stand out, as well as the shape of the nose and the smile. Of course, the only thing that differentiates them is that at her young age, the singer maintains her natural black hair, while “America’s girlfriend”, she wears it with blonde highlights.

This has been the trip in New York

Via Instagram, bright Star He also shared short videos of the venue where his favorite play was presented and after the show, mother and daughter enjoyed a more personal moment when they went to eat a “light pastrami sandwich”. Of course, on a luxurious trip, other experiences could not be missing, such as meetings with other celebrities that the fans did not miss.

In a book store New York, The Mexican singers shared a photo with actor Fergie L. Philippe. It was Lucero who shared at the time in his Instagram stories with a “I remember because we met one of the great actors of @hamitonmusical”.

The photo also shows that although Lucerito Mijares is identical to her mothersticks to her own style with short hair and casual, street style trend-oriented looks with jeans and long shirts.

The singers have fans and are fans of well-known actors. (Photo: Instagram @luceromexico)

