From New York Prosecutor’s Office subpoena for Donald Trump’s children: they will be questioned for tax fraud investigation

New York State Attorney Letitia James sent a subpoena for Donald Trump earlier today to question him as part of the investigation into the manipulation of the family holding’s value for tax reasons. The mandate – it is news today – was also delivered to the children of the former US president, Ivanka Trump and Donald Trump Jr. The news was released by the American media in the last few hours and confirmed by the New York prosecutor’s office. In particular, the prosecutor wants to check whether the value of the assets of Trump’s company has been inflated for tax reasons. According to the prosecutor, the former president may have falsely inflated the value of his possessions to obtain more bank loans, while at the same time he may have hidden some of his assets from the tax authorities to pay less taxes and insurance.

The Trump family’s lawyers have immediately made it known that they will move to try to cancel the subpoena but, in the event that the attempt does not fail, the two children will have to testify. Prior to this deed, officially delivered to Ivanka and Donald Jr last December 1st, the same New York prosecutor had already submitted, on another occasion, a subpoena against Eric Trump, the other son of the ex head of the White House. Eric has already been questioned by the Prosecutor’s Office in October 2020. At the end of the investigation, Attorney James will be able to request the opening of a trial which will be of a civil nature.

