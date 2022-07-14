From New York, the youngest daughter of José Luis ‘el Puma’ Rodríguez fell in love with everyone in mini shorts

Genesis Rodriguez, youngest daughter of the famous Venezuelan singer Jose Luis “The” Puma Rodriguez, He has earned fame based on his effort and acting talent. She is one of the actresses of the moment in the United States thanks to her magnificent interpretation of the emotionally vulnerable Sloane, in the Netflix series ‘The Umbrella Academy’. And although she has a long career in film and television, for those who do not follow her career closely, it might seem that she spent years disappeared from the screens.

Genesis Rodriguez, who is 34 years old and has been a familiar face since she was 7, said in an interview that it is important for her that the roles she accepts “do not resemble each other. I only accept roles that are different from the previous ones.” The daughter of The Puma seems not to be wrong and his arrival at the best cinema in the world proves it.

Currently, Genesis lives in New York, having left the house in which he lived in Miami with The Puma and his mother, Carolina Pérez. In this way, she managed to become independent from her and from being branded that her success is due to the fact that she is her daughter, in reference to the singer.

Genesis Rodriguez. Source: instagram @genirodriguez

Recently, Genesis Rodriguez He showed that he controls social networks and especially Instagram, to perfection. With a T-shirt in the colors of the Pepsi drink, jean shorts, a cap and a chinstrap, she fell in love with Internet users from New York in her latest publication.

Genesis Rodriguez. Source: Terra archive

The posting on the social network of the little camera in which the camera looks concentrated gave Genesis Rodriguez thousands of hearts of likes from her more than 900 thousand followers from all over the world who do not lose track of her and want to know everything about her.