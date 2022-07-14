Entertainment

From New York, the youngest daughter of José Luis ‘el Puma’ Rodríguez fell in love with everyone in mini shorts

Genesis Rodriguez, youngest daughter of the famous Venezuelan singer Jose Luis “The” Puma Rodriguez, He has earned fame based on his effort and acting talent. She is one of the actresses of the moment in the United States thanks to her magnificent interpretation of the emotionally vulnerable Sloane, in the Netflix series ‘The Umbrella Academy’. And although she has a long career in film and television, for those who do not follow her career closely, it might seem that she spent years disappeared from the screens.

Genesis Rodriguez, who is 34 years old and has been a familiar face since she was 7, said in an interview that it is important for her that the roles she accepts “do not resemble each other. I only accept roles that are different from the previous ones.” The daughter of The Puma seems not to be wrong and his arrival at the best cinema in the world proves it.

