From NFT to the metaverse: a journey into the tech trends of 2022 and beyond

Artificial intelligence and the IoT, home robotics and 5G: technologies with which we are learning to relate and which in the years to come will occupy more and more space in our daily life, enriching the sphere of private life of each individual. From the ability to communicate with friends and family to health care, from the use of smart appliances and gadgets to access (streaming and on demand) to increasingly experiential forms of entertainment. The 2022 of consumer technology will be full of products (8K televisions and folding smartphones among them) and services that will add another brick to the new dimension of the digital world, exploiting the spread of ultra-fast mobile networks. Devices will become smaller and lighter as processing capacity will be transferred and managed remotely in the cloud. Here are some possible scenarios of what lies ahead.

Inside the Metaverse

The virtual world and the alternative digital realities that we will see in Matrix Resurrections are a tantalizing appetizer of what could be the first concrete steps of the various Facebook (Meta), Nvidia and Microsoft for the development of the metaverse. The common goal is clear: to create online environments that are increasingly engaging and able to offer persistent spaces to work, socialize and of course play. In other words, a sort of virtual reality shared online where one is represented in three dimensions through one’s avatar. Will Zuckerberg and company be able to do better than Fortnite, which has come to attract up to 15 million players online to build objects, live concerts and fight to the last breath? We will find out in the coming months. In the meantime, let’s note the thought of the founder of Facebook: “The metaverse will be the successor of the mobile Internet” and will be (as some experts claim) a variegated mix of protocols, technologies, languages, access devices, contents and communication experiences. Opening new frontiers in the interaction between brands and consumers.

Nft, blockchain and digital twins change the way people consume

There is a direct correlation between blockchain technologies (distributed, inviolable and encrypted digital ledgers), NFTs (non-fungible tokens that can be created and stored on blockchains) and digital twins (virtual models of real-world products or processes) ? The answer is yes. And in the years to come, the way we interact with technology will progressively change. In 2022, we can already expect to see digital goods and services designed to complement and “augment” physical consumer products. Brands such as Sony, Asics and Coca-Cola will enter the NFT universe (whose use this year has grown to the monstrous percentage of 11,000%) and more and more works of art will be bought in digital form but also travels and stays in hotels and exclusive services of various kinds, taking advantage of the consolidated model of certified tokens on the blockchain. Will it be a bubble destined to burst or a phenomenon destined to last?

More and more intelligent things and houses

Once upon a time there were domestic robots, the first rudimentary attempts to bring a machine into homes to which certain functions could be delegated. In the future we will probably have to deal with objects like Astro, Amazon’s robot-screen with the appearance of a dog that can act as a traveling security bot, using the intelligence of Alexa to signal calls or notifications to various members of the family or simply provide entertainment services. Other robots, now in the prototype stage, will help with household chores, to monitor the health of the elderly who live alone or also act as educators of the little ones. The objects of the smart home that we already know well such as televisions or vacuum cleaners, meanwhile, will become even more intelligent by exploiting the capabilities of algorithms to adapt to consumption habits and the surrounding environment, further increasing their ability to understand the natural language of people to provide customized solutions.

According to Gartner analysts, by the end of 2022 we will have (on average) something like 500 smart and connected devices inside every home. An exaggeration? Perhaps. Much will depend on the success of projects such as Matter, the universal protocol for the Internet of Things supported by Amazon, Apple and Google that will allow you to broadcast content on any smart TV from any device (smartphone, smart speaker or tablet) regardless of the platform. membership.