from NFTs to blockchain

Games for a Living (G4AL) has recently presented Elemental Raiders, a video game that is related to technologies such as blockchain and NFTs to change the paradigm of the current business model in the sector. This free-to-play for all platforms seeks, in addition to entertaining, for its users to earn money. Even with all the controversy surrounding these technologies -especially applied to the video game industry-, in their presentation they have explained what the game model is and what that monetization will consist of, in addition to specifying what the company or its future projects consist of.

“The business model that we intend to carry out at G4AL is, on the one hand, to offer a video game that is free-to-play [que se puede jugar, al menos de base, de manera gratuita] and, on the other, that it has a part of blockchain”, he summarized Manel Sort CEO and founder of G4AL and former developer at King -the widely recognized studio for Candy Crush-.

Thus, the so-called ‘farmers’ would dedicate themselves to focusing their strategy within the game – a turn-based PvP with different champions to choose from – on earning money while others would simply play disinterestedly, just for fun. “This is like when you get stuck on level 400-odd Candy Crush and you want to beat it but you can’t, for whatever reason. So you pay to let you level up and continue playing, ”specifies Sort. That would be the traditional model until now. With the idea of ​​G4AL, they intend to pay players who already have that level and be able to follow the game without further problems.

“We want other players to be paid, to progress like this, by buying assets. In this way, we earn money in two ways: the first, that when there is a transfer we take a commission of 2% -in this type of project it goes from 4% to 5%, but we prefer a greater dynamism-; the second, that when we launch a NFT of a new character that we have created was auctioned off to the market”, he explained.

G4AL and the approach to these technologies

The premise was very clear when G4AL was founded: there were more than three billion players in the world and only three million – in May 2022 there are already ten million – operated in blockchain video games. “The reason we thought it was going to grow is simple: if you can play two equally fun games but you can monetize your time on one and not on another, which one are you going to play? The one you can monetize. That was the basis of the business case. We had to achieve this ‘user journey’ towards the discovery of games that are just as good but also monetizable”, Sort reiterated.

To do this, the plan had three areas that have been covered since March 2021, when it was formally founded. The first is that their video games had to have a free-to-play model. “Today there are games that ask you to pay 200 euros to start playing. What we want to do is that people can enter as if it were a normal game”, he pointed out. Secondly, a “layer” had to be put in order to be able to access the blockchain world so that this technology could be learned. “Standard” users needed to log in, enter a password and that’s it, without the need to know what blockchain platform it operates on – private, they say, with a direct connection to the main ones.

And, finally, a very important technical issue such as cross-platform and cross-chain. Today’s video games are conceived not only free-to-play as the main model, but also cross-platform, that is, that the game comes out on all platforms -mobile phones, tablets, consoles, PC-. The cross-chain part is the same, just with the blockchain.

“By the end of 2021, the blockchain video game market had already taken off,” Sort said. “At the level of market size, it is a large market and It is growing at an amazing speed. But even so, even if it is large, especially in volume, it is very important to bear in mind that the number of users is still very small. The concern now is that we must be vigilant in the face of such growth so that no global opportunity is missed.”