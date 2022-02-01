From Nicki Minaj to Lizzo, Rihanna’s famous congratulations on her first pregnancy

Rihanna who will soon become a mother is the news that has melted fans all over the world, including well-known faces!

The 33-year-old singer has made it known of to wait for the first child with the rapper and boyfriend A $ AP Rocky, his age, through a photoshoot taken in the streets of Harlem, New York, by photographer Miles Diggs.

Rihanna and A $ AP Rocky in 2019 – getty images

After the release of these images that revealed the pregnancy, several stars sent their congratulations to Rihanna and A $ AP Rocky.

For example the colleague and friend Nicki Minaj, who dedicated some nice words to RiRi on Instagram (a post deleted but taken up by Hotnewhiphop): “You have already conquered the world. You have given so much. He has nothing more to prove. You deserve your little gift now. A different level of joy that money can’t buy“.

Last September, the 38-year-old rapper shared images of a reunion with Rihanna and A $ AP Rocky, while they met her son in 2020 with husband Kenneth Petty.

Lizzo he shared all his enthusiasm on Twitter, writing in capital letters: “I am so happy for Rih and Rocky 😭 Congratulations ahhhh“.

Paris Hilton he sent his good wishes by sharing one of the photoshoot images on Twitter: “Congratulations queen! 🥳 So exciting! I am so happy for you @Rihanna 😍 You are so beautiful and you will be a great mother🥰 “.

Cardi B – getty images

It’s still Cardi B, who posted a photo of the couple to Instagram Stories and added: “OMG !!! Congratulations @balgalriri“and the emoji of a heart.

“She is a masterpiece” commented Camila Cabello, she too posting a photo of Rihanna in the Stories.

Victoria Monét, singer and BFF of Ariana Grande who became a mother in 2021, tweeted: “😭🥺 wow congratulations to Rihanna and A $ ap !! This trip is going to be so beautiful and she is great 🤎 “.

A $ AP Rocky and Rihanna at the 2021 Met Gala – getty images

Robyn Rihanna Fenty and Rakim Athelaston Mayers (the real names of the two artists) were friends and collaborators for years before the new couple alert was triggered in the last months of 2020.

In May 2021, A $ AP Rocky publicly confirmed the relationship in an interview in which she has defined Rihanna “the love of my life“. They have debuted as a couple on the red carpet of the Met Gala 2021, last September.

Press play on video above for the timeline of the romance between Rihanna and A $ AP Rocky!