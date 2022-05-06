from Nicole Kidman to Penelope Cruz

Penelope Cruz and Nicole Kidman are some of the personalities with whom Tom Cruise has walked.

Tom Cruise is in full promotion of his most recent film “Top Gun: Maverick”the sequel to the 1980s action movie, and is in Aztec lands for the Mexican premiere.

The actor of several successes as “Interview with the Vampire” or “Jerry Maguire” He is one of the most eligible bachelors in Hollywoodand after three marriages, Cruise He continues to steal sighs, and the last relationship that was known was with his co-star of “Mission Impossible” Hayley Atwellwith whom he only lasted a year.

Tom Cruise continues to add action movies to his history and the seventh installment of his best-known saga finally hits the big screen, this time with Hayley Atwell, Simon Pegg and Rebecca Ferguson among others. We are counting the days pic.twitter.com/Xmm3dG2ZBM – LUIS – 🎬 (@LUIS8171073011) February 15, 2022

Throughout his career he has had several loves, so in Unotv.com we review the women who stole the heart of Tom Cruise.

In 1985 he met mimi rogers and that he was the one who introduced him to Scientology. They were married in 1987 and divorced in 1990 for unknown reasons.

After his first divorce, the actor returned to the altar in 1990 with the actress Nicole Kidmanduring the time they were together the couple adopted two children, isabella and connorbut in 2001 they separated.

Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman got married in 1990,

a marriage that lasted a decade, forming a beautiful family together, whose breakup was, according to the actress, devastating, but today she still has a special memory about her romance with the actor pic.twitter.com/Kj5EVJ4Y3m – Armando Rubin (@armandorubin) April 29, 2022

After more than a decade with Nicole Kidman and subsequent separation Cruise decided to give himself another chance at love and while filming “Vanilla Sky”in 2001, began a relationship with his co-star Penelope Cruzlasting three years.

see more “I loved working with everyone, Penelope is enormously talented and we had a lot of fun.” – Tom Cruise Happy birthday to the extraordinarily talented Penelope Cruz! pic.twitter.com/mK7DGsSXZY — add up. (@deadlybantai) April 28, 2022

After a year of his breakup with Cruz, in 2005 Tom began a relationship with the young actress. Katie Holmeswith whom he had his only daughter, Suriand would marry a year later, but in 2012 they decided to separate, which meant the actor’s third divorce.

Since then, the actor’s love life has remained completely secret, although there are several names with which they have been related, but there is no confirmation by the actor, such as Sofia Vergara or Cher.

