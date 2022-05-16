From Nicole Kidman’s new haircut to Céline Dion with her children

The most outstanding images of celebrities this week on Instagram have been those starring:

Nicole Kidman

The actress has shown in an Instagram post her change of look, which goes through a cut of her long hair. In an image in which she appears together with Lulu Wang, the director of Expats (Amazon Prime’s upcoming drama series starring the Australian), gives the impression that Nicole is wearing her hair up. But in the next photo you can see that the actress has opted for a very flattering midi haircut.



The actress, with Lulu Wang, has shown her change of look instagram

Adele

The British singer has opened her most intimate photo album to confirm the great moment she spends with her boyfriend, sports agent Rich Paul. Adele has shared five images with her almost 50 million followers on Instagram in which the complicity and love between them is evident.



Adele and Rich Paul in front of the mansion that the singer has bought in Beverly Hills instagram

Amy Schumer

The American comedian has reflected on the C-section, hysterectomy and liposuction her body has undergone in recent years. She has done it with a photo of herself next to a rack of weights. “This summer is about letting love in. Trying to be healthy and strong for myself and my family. I want to be hot too. At my best. Come on. Who’s with me?”



Amy Schumer ready for summer instagram

celine dion

The singer has shared an image with her three children on the occasion of Mother’s Day, which was celebrated in the United States last Sunday. To her left, René-Charles, 21, and to her right, Nelson and Eddy, the 11-year-old twins, all born of her marriage to the late René Angelil. The Canadian diva appears without makeup and with a smile on her face.



Céline Dion with her three children instagram

Hilaria Baldwin

Alec Baldwin’s wife has revealed that the seventh child she is expecting is a girl. The yoga instructor has shared a video with her husband and their six children: Carmen (8 years old), Rafael (6 years old), Leonardo (5 years old), Romeo (3 years old), Eduardo (19 months old) and María Lucía ( 14 months).



Hilaria and Alec Baldwin, with their six children instagram

Priyanka Chopra

The actress and her husband, Nick Jonas, welcomed their first daughter last January by surrogacy. But it was now that the couple shared their first image of the little girl, who had to spend 100 days in the ICU.



Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, with their daughter, born in January by surrogacy instagram

Saul Craviotto

The canoeist has revealed that he will be the father for the third time, of another girl, along with his wife, Celia García. In a video, his daughters, Valentina and Alejandra, puncture a balloon from which pink confetti comes out, revealing that the little sister is a girl named Olivia.



Saúl Craviotto and his wife, Celia García, will be parents for the third time instagram

Mark Anthony

The 53-year-old singer celebrated the 23rd birthday of his girlfriend, Nadia Ferreira, on an unforgettable trip to Disney World.



Marc Anthony and his girlfriend, Nadia Ferreira, at Disney World instagram

Hilary Duff

The Disney star has posed nude for the magazine Women’s Health to show that she has made “peace” with her body after three pregnancies and a constant struggle to accept herself.