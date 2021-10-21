from no gender looks to the evening dress

The daughter of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie came out as a “gender variant” at an early age: on the red carpet she has always sported men’s clothes, until now. At the premiere of the film “Eternals” Shiloh wore a vintage dress from her mother: today she is 15 and has blossomed into a beautiful teenager.

Shiloh Jolie Pitt she is part of that famous generation before she was even born, used to being on the cover since she was a baby and attracting paparazzi flashes from the very beginning. Part of the credit (or blame) lies with the DNA: Shiloh is the first biological daughter of Angelina Jolie And Brad Pitt, the power couple of the 2000s, and since she was a child she left everyone speechless at the similarity with her parents. The full lips of the mother, the very blond hair of the father. But growing up he attracted the attention of the press for another reason: Shiloh had declared that he did not recognize himself in the female gender and for a period he preferred to wear men’s clothes and ties. Today, after a very long time, we see her again on the red carpet with her family: abandoned the men’s suits, Shiloh wore a vintage dress of the mother. Today Shiloh is 15 years old and has blossomed into a beautiful teenager, free to recognize herself in the identity she feels most hers.

Angelina Jolie with her children at the premiere of Eternal

Hollywood actress Angelina Jolie reunited the entire family for the film’s premiere Eternals, the latest Marvel movie directed by Oscar-winning director Chloe Zhao. The actress wore a dark brown Balmain dress with a soft drape. His children, on the other hand, had fun fishing in the closet, as their mother said, and using some of her old clothes. The whole family dressed in coordinated clothes, with neutral tones or total black. The glance was really impressive: her children have really grown up. Maddox today she is twenty years old, Zahara has sixteen, and twins Vivienne and Knox thirteen.

It was just missing Pax, who is now seventeen years old. But the transformation that struck the most was that of Shiloh, who is now fifteen: we all remember her as children on the first red carpets, with ties and men’s clothes. At the premiere of Eternal Shiloh amazed everyone: no longer men’s clothes but a beige evening dress, with her hair pulled up in a bun. Like her sister Zahara, Shiloh also chose a vintage dress: both dresses belonged to Angelina.

Angelina Jolie with her children on the Eternals red carpet

How Shiloh Jolie Pitt has changed

Full lips, blue eyes and golden hair, Shiloh Pitt has inherited the most beautiful features of her parents. Shiloh came out as “gender variant” at an early age: her parents have always spoken publicly about the issue, supporting and supporting her with pride even in the decision to call themselves John. Her story has contributed a lot to open a conversation on gender identity, a concept that has taken hold slowly and with many misunderstandings (here a small guide).

Angelina Jolie and Shiloh in 2015

Today many new parents choose “a-gender” environments for their children: bedrooms and dresses that go beyond the traditional distinction between pink and light blue, in order to leave the little ones free to grow up discovering their own identity, without expectations and external constraints. Gender identity, like sexual orientation, cannot be chosen nor can it be influenced by external factors: Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie have simply chosen to accept Shiloh’s identity, opening up to the possibility of change. But in the most recent interviews Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie have begun to refer to their daughter as “daughter”, a sign that she evidently now prefers the pronouns she / her. Her gender expression (i.e. the way she presents herself to the world) is also more feminine, as evidenced by the red carpet evening gown. Shiloh hasn’t publicly stated her pronouns, and it’s only fair that she feels free to express herself as she sees fit in clothing and language. What is certain is that she is a splendid teenager, beautiful beyond any label.